Elite season 7 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Watch the Elite season 7 trailer

By Sam Prance

Elite season 7 will be released on Netflix on October 20th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's official. Elite season 7 comes out on Netflix in a matter of mere hours but what time the new season drop where you live?

Shortly after Elite season 6 came out, fans were already begging Netflix for more of the teen drama. The season ended with a huge bang: Mencía, Ari and Patrick left Las Encinas after Mencía was convinced that she'd run over Iván while drunk. We then learned that Sara was responsible and covered it up to make Mencía look like she was guilty. Oh, and Iván survived.

Elite season 7 arrives on Netflix on October 20th. As always, Netflix are set to release the show simultaneously around the world at midnight Pacific Time. However, the exact time Elite season 7 will appear on your personal Netflix account will depend on the country you're in. With that in mind, we've put together a list of some international release times.

READ MORE: Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Scroll down to find out when Elite season 7 is set to come out on Netflix in your country and elsewhere in the world.

When does Elite season 7 come out on Netflix?

Elite season 7 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Elite season 7 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Elite season 7 will be released on Friday, October 20th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that you can wait it in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you're in.

Here are the Elite season 7 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 6:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

When does Elite season 7 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Elite season 7?

Based on the Elite season 7 trailer, it looks as though the new season will pick up in the aftermath of Iván being run over and follow how everyone copes with it. Whether or not he finds out what Sara did is yet to be seen and it looks like Sara will try to grapple with the guilt of what she's done all while Isadora, Nico, Didac, Rocío and Sonia have dramas of their own.

Not to mention, Omar is back, and new characters, Joel, Chloe and Eric are bound to get up to some mischief too. Brazilian pop sensation Anitta has also joined the cast as a new teacher named Jessica.

On top of that, it seems likely that the students of Las Encinas will be caught up in another huge mystery.

Read more about Elite here: