Elite season 7 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

19 October 2023, 12:17

Watch the Elite season 7 trailer

By Sam Prance

Elite season 7 will be released on Netflix on October 20th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's official. Elite season 7 comes out on Netflix in a matter of mere hours but what time the new season drop where you live?

Shortly after Elite season 6 came out, fans were already begging Netflix for more of the teen drama. The season ended with a huge bang: Mencía, Ari and Patrick left Las Encinas after Mencía was convinced that she'd run over Iván while drunk. We then learned that Sara was responsible and covered it up to make Mencía look like she was guilty. Oh, and Iván survived.

Elite season 7 arrives on Netflix on October 20th. As always, Netflix are set to release the show simultaneously around the world at midnight Pacific Time. However, the exact time Elite season 7 will appear on your personal Netflix account will depend on the country you're in. With that in mind, we've put together a list of some international release times.

READ MORE: Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Scroll down to find out when Elite season 7 is set to come out on Netflix in your country and elsewhere in the world.

When does Elite season 7 come out on Netflix?

Elite season 7 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix
Elite season 7 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Elite season 7 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Elite season 7 will be released on Friday, October 20th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that you can wait it in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you're in.

Here are the Elite season 7 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM
  • Europe (Eastern European Time) - 10:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 6:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

When does Elite season 7 come out on Netflix?
When does Elite season 7 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Elite season 7?

Based on the Elite season 7 trailer, it looks as though the new season will pick up in the aftermath of Iván being run over and follow how everyone copes with it. Whether or not he finds out what Sara did is yet to be seen and it looks like Sara will try to grapple with the guilt of what she's done all while Isadora, Nico, Didac, Rocío and Sonia have dramas of their own.

Not to mention, Omar is back, and new characters, Joel, Chloe and Eric are bound to get up to some mischief too. Brazilian pop sensation Anitta has also joined the cast as a new teacher named Jessica.

On top of that, it seems likely that the students of Las Encinas will be caught up in another huge mystery.

Read more about Elite here:

WATCH: Troye Sivan paints a self-portrait and answers questions about his life

Troye Sivan Paints A Self-Portrait While Answering Deep And Chaotic Questions

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

American Horror Story Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

AHS Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

American Horror Story

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie streaming date: Will it be on Netflix?

Will Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie be on streaming? Here's everything we know so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Eras Tour documentary: Will there be a concert film?

Is Taylor Swift releasing an Eras Tour documentary? Here's what we know so far

Taylor Swift

Gen V episode 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out

Gen V episode 6 release time: Here's what time it comes out

News

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: Release date, cast, spoilers, news and trailers

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, news and trailers

The Hunger Games

Trending on PopBuzz

How much money has Taylor Swift made on the Eras Tour so far?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour gross: How much money has Taylor made?

Taylor Swift

Who are Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer lyrics about? The meaning explained

Taylor Swift explains the emotional meaning behind her Cruel Summer lyrics

Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish full back tattoo meaning explained

Billie Eilish shows off huge back tattoo: Here's the meaning behind it

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Millie Bobby Brown says it's "cringe" to take photos of your food

Millie Bobby Brown sparks debate after saying it's "cringe" to take photos of your food

Celeb

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'