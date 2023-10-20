Elite season 8: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

By Sam Prance

Will there be an Elite season 8 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the final season of the Spanish series.

It's true. Netflix have officially confirmed that Elite season 8 will be the last season of the drama but when does it come out?

Ahead of the release of Elite season 7, Netflix confirmed that Elite will end with season 8. In a press conference for the show, creator Carlos Montero said: "We're shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of Élite. We ended on a high note. [We] thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years."

It's currently unclear how many of Elite's original cast members will return or at least appear in the final season. However, Netflix have confirmed that Mina El Hammani will reprise the fan favourite role of Nadia Shanaa in Elite season 8.

Naturally, fans are desperate to find out how the show will end. With that in mind, here's everything we know about Elite season 8, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come in the finale season.

When does Elite season 8 come out on Netflix?

Elite season 8: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

When is the Elite season 8 release date?

Filming for Elite season 8 started in August 2023 and is currently set to finish in December 2023. Given that filming for Elite season 7 ended in March 2023 and the season came out in October 2023, it's possible that the show's final season will come out as soon as April 2023. It all depends on how long post-production takes.

Just like all seven previous seasons of Elite, we imagine that season 8 will have eight episodes.

La última fiesta. Élite terminará con la 8ª temporada.



The last party. Elite will end with season 8. pic.twitter.com/WBMF7S4WyQ — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) October 18, 2023

Who will be in the Elite season 8 cast?

While some Elite cast members are leaving, Elite looks set to end with many fan-favourites still in the show. As well as Omar Ayuso, Mina El Hammani will return to play Nadia. It's possible that other original cast members will cameo too. On top of that, Ane Rot and Nuno Gallego are joining the cast as brand new characters Emilia and Héctor.

Valentina Zenere - Isadora

André Lamoglia - Iván

Carmen Arrufat - Sara

Ander Puig - Nico

Nadia Al Saidi - Sonia

Omar Ayuso - Omar

Mina El Hammani - Nadia

Fernando Líndez - Joel

Mirela Balić - Chloe

Gleb Abrosimov - Eric

Alejandro Albarracín - Luís

Iván Mendes - Dalmar

Maribel Verdú - Carmen

Ane Rot - Emilia

Nuno Gallego - Héctor

Who is leaving Elite after season 7?

As for the characters who won't be in Elite season 8, Anitta only signed on to do one season as Jessica. Meanwhile, Ana Bokeska is leaving as Rocío, Álvaro de Juana is leaving as Dídac and Álex Pastrana is leaving as Raúl.

WARNING: ELITE SEASON 7 SPOILERS BELOW

What will happen in Elite season 8?

The cast and creators are yet to tease what will happen in Elite season 8 but show creator Carlos Montero has promised that the show is going to go out with a bang. In the Elite season 7 press conference, Carlos teased: "We ended on a high note."

Given that season 7 ends with Carmen killing Raúl and pretending that it was a suicide, we imagine that the final season will explore whether or not she gets caught. There's also the ongoing saga of whether or not Joel and Iván will end up together or if they're destined to be apart. Oh and we're sure Nadia will play a key role in whatever happens.

With every season introducing fans to a new mystery, our bet is that season 8 will stay true to the show and feature, murder, mayhem and a lot of wild sex scenes. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more is revealed.

Is there an Elite season 8 trailer yet?

There isn't an official Elite season 8 trailer right now but we shall update you as soon as there is one.

