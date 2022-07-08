8 real life Netflix filming locations you can actually visit in London

By Katie Louise Smith

Netflix's free walking tour of London will give you a behind-the-scenes taste of all the filming locations from The Crown, Bridgerton, Enola Holmes and more.

Fancy seeing some iconic locations from your favourite Netflix shows right in the heart of London? Well, you're in luck.

Netflix have launched a free walking tour around the heart of London's West End where you'll be able to visit some of the filming spots seen in The Crown, Bridgerton, Enola Holmes and more.

Across two hours, you'll be given an exclusive tour, complete with behind-the-scenes secrets that will blow your mind, and interesting historical facts about the city itself, the Royal Family and other film and TV shows that were filmed in London.

From The Mall and St. James' Church to Covent Garden and the Strand, here's all the places you'll get to see on Netflix's filming locations tour.

Netflix Tours: Where to find Bridgerton, The Crown and Enola Holmes filming locations in London. Picture: Netflix

1) Lancaster House, The Mall

First stop on the tour is Lancaster House, which is located a stone's throw away from the iconic Buckingham Palace on The Mall. Of course, Buckingham Palace plays a huge role in The Crown (duh!), but did you know that the series does not actually film there?

The interior shots that are seen in The Crown are actually filmed at Lancaster House. Lancaster House is one of five locations that stands in for the palace in the series.

Lancaster House also features prominently in Bridgerton, as it plays the role of Queen Charlotte's grand residence. Most of those interior shots, including the grand hallways and state rooms, are located inside this location.

Netflix Tours: Lancaster House stands in for Buckingham Palace and certain Bridgerton locations. Picture: Netflix

2) King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Memorial, The Mall

You may have already seen the statues honouring Queen Elizabeth II's parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth before, and if you've watched The Crown season 1, you'll remember a particularly emotional scene where the statue of King George VI was unveiled for the first time.

Those statues are just a short walk away from Buckingham Palace. The scene in the show only shows King George VI's statue as the Queen Mother was still alive at the time. But on the tour, you'll be able to see both of them and compare the shot with the real life thing.

Fun fact: The statue was actually edited in the series so it would match the face of Jared Harris, the actor who played King George VI rather than the real King George VI himself. Genius.

Netflix Tours: The King George VI memorial statue was edited in The Crown season 1. Picture: Netflix

3) The Reform Club, Pall Mall

Unfortunately, the Reform club is a private members only club, which means that you and me can't actually explore the interiors. But for Bridgerton fans, you may be interested to know that The Reform Club serves as the location for the gentlemen’s club where both Simon Basset and Anthony Bridgerton are members.

The Reform Club is also located on Pall Mall, and yes, it does have a connection to the game of Pall Mall from Bridgerton season 2. The iconic street in London is named for the fact that there used to be a huge court nearby where people would gather to play pall-mall. Mallets of death at ready!

Netflix Tours: The Reform Club doubles as Anthony and Simon's gentleman's club in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

4) Her Majesty's Theatre, Haymarket

Her Majesty's Theatre is the home of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, but did you know the the theatre played a key part in The Crown season 4 too? This is where Princess Diana filmed a performance of 'All I Ask of You' from the musical, before gifting the tape to Prince Charles.

The real life Diana reportedly rented the theatre, with Andrew Lloyd Webber granting permission to use the sets, the costumes and the stage itself.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Emma Corrin explained that the scene was pretty accurate to what happened in real life: “That it’s exactly as it happened in the series—as in she hired the West End set, got a film crew in, and filmed it for Charles. Which is mental."

Netflix Tours: Her Majesty's Theatre is where Princess Diana reportedly filmed herself performing Phantom of the Opera. Picture: Netflix

5) St. James' Church, Piccadilly

Did you know that one of Bridgerton season 2's most recognisable locations is right in the middle of London's Piccadilly? Because I didn't.

Anthony Bridgerton and Edwina Sharma's wedding serves as a dramatic turning point for Anthony and Kate's relationship in season 2. You might not recognise it from the outside, as the exterior shots for Anthony and Edwina's wedding were filmed at Hampton Court. Inside, however? Alexa, play 'Sign of the Times'!

The Netflix tour doesn't actually take you inside the church, but it is open to the public... just in case you wanted to see the location of Kathony's episode 6 kiss with your own eyes. Find out more here.

Netflix Tours: St. James' Church is the location of Anthony and Edwina's doomed wedding in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix, sjp.org.uk

6) Covent Garden

If you've been to London, chances are you'll have been to Covent Garden. Covent Garden has popped up as a location in hundreds of films and TV shows over the years, including 2020's Enola Holmes.

In the film, Enola arrives in London to find Tewkesbury, and locates him working at the flower market. The actual scene in question, however, was actually filmed on location in Greenwich, where production recreated the exact visuals of the market.

In fact, several scenes from Enola Holmes were filmed in Greenwich at the Old Royal Naval College and in surrounding buildings, so if you're in the mood for a Millie Bobby Brown-location extravaganza, that's where you should head to next. (There's also plenty of Bridgerton locations in Greenwich, too.)

Netflix Tours: Covent Garden Market was recreated in Greenwich for Enola Holmes. Picture: Netflix

7) The Lyceum Theatre, Covent Garden

The Lyceum Theatre is home to the long-running production of The Lion King, but the exterior of the theatre has been used countless times in various TV shows – The Crown being one discussed on the tour.

The facade of the theatre doubles for the entrance of the Opera, and can be seen throughout the series when Diana and Charles arrive, and when Princess Margaret makes her entrance.

Fun fact: Every single banner for The Lion King will be removed and replaced with whatever is needed for what is being filmed at the time.

Netflix Tours: The Lyceum Theatre features in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

8) Australia House, the Strand

Harry Potter fans will instantly recognise the familiar interior, as it served as the location for Gringotts Bank in the film series. But did you know that it also appears in The Crown?

Remember in season 4, when Diana meets Camilla for that horrendously awkward lunch? That whole scene was filmed inside Australia House, with the location transforming into a restaurant. (There is no restaurant inside the building as it's an working embassy.)

Netflix Tours: Australia House serves as the location for Diana and Camilla's awkward lunch in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

So, fancy heading off on one of Netflix's free tours and seeing the locations for yourself? Here's how to book your spot.

You'll need to head to the booking website to select your desired date and secure your place.

The free guided tours will run daily on Monday July 11th through to Sunday July 17th, for one week only. Tours start at 11am and 5pm BST. And they are available in both English and Spanish.

Spots are limited, but if you're in London and you love Netflix, then it's an absolute must.