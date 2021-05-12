22 iconic Tom Holland moments that live in my mind rent free

By Katie Louise Smith

From the 'Umbrella' Lip Sync Battle to the chickens, the pigeons and the "quacksons", here are Tom Holland's most iconic, chaotic and hilarious moments.

Tom Holland – and I cannot stress this enough – is an International Treasure™.

The immensely talented actor is not only a fan favourite on-screen thanks to his roles in the MCU and beyond, but he's also one of the best celebrities on social media too.

Over the years, Tom has provided us with countless hilarious moments, from his own Instagram stories to his TV appearances. And whether he's accidentally spoiling the latest Marvel movie or dropping another immediately meme-worthy moment onto our timelines, it's safe to say that he is...an icon.

Buying chickens to combat an egg shortage? His reaction to the Nicki Minaj baby memes? "I drink tea, darling"? The 'Umbrella' Lip Sync Battle?! Here's all the best and funniest Tom Holland moments.

1) That time he bought chickens because there was no eggs in the supermarket.

It wouldn't be right if we started this list with anything else, tbh. The definition of "Chaotic Good" and undoubtably one of the top highlights from the start of the pandemic quarantine in 2020. Predator, Chestnut and Ranger... thank you for your service.

2) And that time he tried to shoo a pigeon out of his house.

It's even funnier when you find out he called the pigeon 'Will Smith' in reference to their movie, Spies in Disguise. Has anyone remixed that "to the door, to the door, love your work, love your work" bit yet?

3) When he had his wisdom teeth taken out and woke up high AF.

The three best things about this video? 1) The look of sheer panic on his face when he sits up, as if his entire life is flashing before his eyes, 2) when he says "hello" into the ice pack and 3) the way his brothers and best mates make sure he doesn't fall back. BLESS.

4) When he answered the phone to stylish Law Roach, saying "Hello motherfuckahhh".

I will simply never answer the phone in a normal way ever again.

imagine calling tom holland and he says "hello motherfucker" 😭 pic.twitter.com/yBmC6d6dfI — karl (@themarvelparker) February 24, 2021

5) When he said “I drink tea darling”.

Drinking coffee? In THIS economy? In THESE UK streets? TREASON! [via GQ]

here’s tom holland saying “i drink tea, darling” on loop ur welcome pic.twitter.com/8hoWFUj9rT — moll (@Iovelypeter) September 3, 2019

6) When he said he was “stressed out” over the Nicki Minaj baby memes.

"This actually really stressed me out, and then I saw it was Nicki Minaj and then I realised I've never met Nicki Minaj. So that was a big relief for me because I'm not ready to have kids." HELP.

7) When Jake Gyllenhaal scared him in an interview.

In fact, Tom Holland getting scared in interviews will never get old.

Tom Holland gets scared: *Activate Instant Kill* pic.twitter.com/a2PhKLF6bF — paola ⊗ (@gyllenholmes) December 21, 2019

8) When he asked Jack Gyllenhaal if he liked his turtleneck and then panicked because he didn't answer.

Tom Holland in this video is the definition of 👁️👄👁️.

this video of tom holland asking jake gyllenhaal if he likes his turtleneck & getting scared bc he didn’t answer immediately is one of my favorite videos on the internet. pic.twitter.com/8epbQb6EKX — – 𝐥𝐨𝐮 ⍟ (@allofmcu) May 14, 2020

9) When he roasted Anthony Mackie over not having a Falcon solo movie.

A GOD TIER MOMENT. (But oh, how the tables have now turned!)

Anthony Mackie said he has never watched Spider-Man Homecoming... and Tom Holland clapped back 💀 pic.twitter.com/gVDvCyl6So — Marvel Facts & News (@MarveIFacts) June 24, 2018

10) When he accidentally tagged Zendaya on his crotch in an Instagram picture.

So chaotic. So so so chaotic.

11) When he hosted a Marvel quiz and accidentally revealed the answers to thousands and thousands of people.

Wow, what a moment. A moment I will never forget.

12) The whole “Quackson” saga

It may have been a meme that got out of hand, but it will never get old. Tom is also right, by the way... He even shared a video of a Frenchman giving the correct pronunciation of 'croissant' on Instagram. QUA-SON? Bone apple tea x

tom holland falando “quackson” em looping. pic.twitter.com/RxJ9xpMNeN — me (@delenackIes) August 5, 2019

13) When he revealed his drunk phone call with Disney CEO Bob Iger kind of saved Spider-Man in the MCU.

Remember when Disney and Sony almost got divorced and Sony almost got custody of Spider-Man in the legal proceedings? Well, we have Tom to thank (kind of) for bringing the parents back together.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Tom revealed he was at the pub, "three pints in" and drunk, when Iger called him. He also said he "wept" on the call, explaining that he was feeling pretty emotional that it was all coming to an end. The call set off a larger conversation between the studio heads and WE ALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED NEXT. Everyone say, "thank you, Tom!"

14) When he found out he was gonna be Spider-Man thanks to an Instagram post rather than a phone call.

It's the "I know Kevin, you put it on Instagram" for me.

15) When he walked into a theatre full of Marvel fans and low-key spoiled his Infinity War fate.

"You haven't seen the film?!" 💀

if you ever feel bad about yourself just think about that time tom holland surprised fans at a showing of infinity war and spoiled peter parker’s death by yelling “i’m still alive!” pic.twitter.com/pYbJNCm2TD — jules (@webshootrs) March 28, 2020

16) When he did Dry January and gave up after 12 hours.

Same.

I was doing really well.... for about 12 hours 😂 https://t.co/U8CZt0i8Jy — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) January 4, 2021

17) When he danced with Madonna at an Oscars after party, got overwhelmed and left her on the dance floor.

His younger brother Paddy saying "Who's Madonna?" really is the cherry on top of this wildly chaotic story.

18) When he said he failed his Star Wars audition because he kept laughing at the droid noises.

In what might be the most peak Tom Holland moment of all time, Tom revealed he was 4-5 auditions into the Star Wars casting process for the role of Finn when they had him act out a scene with someone making droid noises.

He said: "I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, “We gotta get back to the ship!” And she was going, “Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.” I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny."

19) When he said “Oh my god, it's Robert Downey Jr.” in a high pitched voice...

"OH MY GOD ITS ROBERT DOWNEY JR" pic.twitter.com/Q2LHx44bsm — ioanna 🌒 (@lemcnlyman) January 25, 2019

20) ...And then when he explained that he thought RDJ’s stunt double was actually RDJ when they first met.

Chaos!

21) When he did that dance video with Zendaya and Deja Carter.

Can you believe it's almost been 5 years since this dropped?! You really did have to be there.

u just had to be there pic.twitter.com/PIkQhgREKB — ًjen (@littIcwomen) February 26, 2021

22) And finally, the absolutely iconic lip sync performance.

When I say "rent free", this is what I mean. No bills whatsoever, just immaculate vibes. If you haven't already had your daily viewing of Tom Holland performing Rihanna's 'Umbrella' yet, here it is. You're welcome.

In conclusion... Tom Holland 👑