By Sam Prance

Here's when and what time you can watch each episode of HSMTMTS season 2 on Disney+ in your country.

The wait is over. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 is back and episodes are airing weekly on Disney+.

Ever since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 finished in 2021, fans have been desperate to know what happens next. With the new season set at a Camp Rock-style summer camp, anything is possible. Our favourite East High students will be putting on a production of Frozen and it looks like there is plenty of drama and romance ahead of us.

Just like previous seasons, HSMTMTS season 3 episodes are airing weekly. Each episode will drop everywhere at midnight (PT), so the exact time will vary from country to country. With that in mind, we've put together a time list to help you out. Scroll down to find out the exact time each episode of HSMTMTS season 3 comes out on Disney+ in your country.

What time does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 come out?

Here's the list of HSMTMTS season 3, episode 1 release times:

HSMTMTS season 3, episode 1 will be released on Jul 27th with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the Disney+ 12AM (PT) release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

When does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, episode 2 come out?

HSMTMTS season 3, episode 2 drops the week after episode 1 on August 3. The rest of the episodes will then continue to drop weekly until the season finale on September 14. The rest of the release dates are as follows:

Episode 3 - August 10

Episode 4 - August 17

Episode 5 - August 24

Episode 6 - August 31

Episode 7 - September 7

Episode 8 - September 14

Where can I watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 online?

Just like the first two seasons, HSMTMTS season 3 is a Disney+ series so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Disney+. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.