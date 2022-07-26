High School Musical: The Series season 3 release time: Here's what time episode 1 comes out in your country

26 July 2022, 11:51

By Sam Prance

Here's when and what time you can watch each episode of HSMTMTS season 2 on Disney+ in your country.

The wait is over. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 is back and episodes are airing weekly on Disney+.

Ever since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 finished in 2021, fans have been desperate to know what happens next. With the new season set at a Camp Rock-style summer camp, anything is possible. Our favourite East High students will be putting on a production of Frozen and it looks like there is plenty of drama and romance ahead of us.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo steps down as a main cast member in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3

Just like previous seasons, HSMTMTS season 3 episodes are airing weekly. Each episode will drop everywhere at midnight (PT), so the exact time will vary from country to country. With that in mind, we've put together a time list to help you out. Scroll down to find out the exact time each episode of HSMTMTS season 3 comes out on Disney+ in your country.

What time does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 come out?

High School Musical: The Series season 3 release time: Here's what time episode 1 comes out in your country
High School Musical: The Series season 3 release time: Here's what time episode 1 comes out in your country. Picture: Disney+

Here's the list of HSMTMTS season 3, episode 1 release times:

HSMTMTS season 3, episode 1 will be released on Jul 27th with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the Disney+ 12AM (PT) release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

READ MORE: High School Musical: The Series season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, news and trailers

What time does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 come out?
What time does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 come out? Picture: Disney+

When does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, episode 2 come out?

HSMTMTS season 3, episode 2 drops the week after episode 1 on August 3. The rest of the episodes will then continue to drop weekly until the season finale on September 14. The rest of the release dates are as follows:

  • Episode 3 - August 10
  • Episode 4 - August 17
  • Episode 5 - August 24
  • Episode 6 - August 31
  • Episode 7 - September 7
  • Episode 8 - September 14

Where can I watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 online?

Just like the first two seasons, HSMTMTS season 3 is a Disney+ series so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Disney+. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.

WATCH: Miranda Cosgrove takes on The Most Impossible iCarly Quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Addison Rae responds to rumours she landed a part in Stranger Things 5

Addison Rae responds to rumours she landed a part in Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

News

Only Murders in the Building season 2 release time: When does episode 3 come out?

What time does Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7 come out?

News

Yvie Oddly had to reshoot her All Stars talent show performance after dramatic fall in front of RuPaul.

Yvie Oddly had to reshoot her All Stars talent show performance after dramatic fall in front of RuPaul

RuPaul's Drag Race

Trending on PopBuzz

Khloé Kardashian is being roasted for thinking she's part of Gen Z

Khloé Kardashian is being roasted for thinking she's Gen Z in new TikTok video

Celeb

Kylie Jenner begs Instagram to go back to how it used to be and you know she's right

Kylie Jenner begs Instagram to stop "trying to be TikTok"

Celeb

Charli D'Amelio fans slam Lil Huddy for calling her a "homie hopper" in new song

Charli D'Amelio fans slam Lil Huddy for seemingly calling her a "homie hopper" in new song

TikTok

Will there be a High School Musical 4? Zac Efron and Vanesa Hudgens spark rumours

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens spark High School Musical 4 rumours

News

One Direction was built around Niall Horan not Liam Payne

New footage shows One Direction was built around Niall Horan not Liam Payne

One Direction

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale