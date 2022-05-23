High School Musical: The Series season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, news and trailers

By Sam Prance

Will there be a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4? Here's everything we know about HSMTMTS season 4 so far.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 isn't even out yet but Disney+ have already renewed the show for season 4.

Taking to Instagram (May 21), the official High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Instagram account posted a video of the news with the caption: "Season 4 is officially confirmed for #DisneyPlus!" This means that fans can expect to see even more of their favourite characters after HSMTMTS season 3 wraps. Not to mention, plenty more East High drama.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo steps down as a main cast member in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3

What else have Disney+ revealed about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 so far though, and will Olivia Rodrigo be back as Nini? Here's everything that we know about HSMTMTS season 4 including the season's release date, cast, trailer, soundtrack, musical and a lot more.

When does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 come out?

High School Musical: The Series season 4: Release date, cast, trailer, spoilers, news etc. Picture: Disney+

When is the HSMTMTS season 4 release date?

As it stands, Disney+ are yet to reveal any information about when High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 is set to drop. With HSMTMTS season 3 debuting in July 2023, we imagine that season 4 won't air until 2024. Based on past release dates, our guess is that season 4 will debut around summer 2024.

However, given that season 4 has been confirmed before season 3's even aired, it's possible that season 4 will drop even sooner. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

Who will be in the HSMTMTS season 4 cast?

This will all depend on what goes down in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3. However, it seems likely that Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Matt Cornett (E.J.), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Larry Saperstein (Big Red), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Dara Renée (Kourtney), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos) and Joe Serafini (Seb) will all come back.

Mark St Cyr. (Mr. Benjamin Mazzara) and Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn), who play East High's favourite teachers will no doubt also return for more HSMTMTS fun. Elswhere, we imagine that season 2 stars Olivia Rose Keegan (Lily), Roman Banks (Howie) and Derek Hough (Zack) will be back as well as Jordan Fisher (Jamie).

Whether or not the show's season 3 newcomers stay in the series is yet to be seen. In other words, we will have to wait to find out if Adrian Lyles (Jet), Saylor Bell (Maddox), Meg Donnelly (Val), Jason Earles (Dewey Wood) and Corbin Bleu (as himself) come back.

Will Olivia Rodrigo be in HSMTMTS season 4?

Olivia Rodrigo's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series future as Nini is currently unclear. While Olivia is set to return in HSMTMTS season 3, Disney+ have confirmed that she is stepping down as a main character in the show's third season. With this in mind, it's possible that Olivia will officially exit the show after season 3 to focus on music.

Olivia told The Guardian in May 2021 that her focus is now music but that she was "committed to HSM for two more years". Whether or not that includes season 3 is yet to be seen.

What will the musical in HSMTMTS season 4 be?

Again there is no word just yet on the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 musical is but keep an eye out for easter eggs in season 3. Following High School Musical in season 1, Beauty and the Beast in season 2 and Frozen in season 3, anything is possible.

In 2021, HSMTMTS showrunner Tim Federle told Hollywood Life: "Choosing the musical for the show is hard because there are so many possibilities. You can go way, way off, you can go High School Musical 3, you can create a new musical."

Just like previous seasons, we imagine that there will be plenty of iconic covers and original songs in season 4.

What will happen in HSMTMTS season 4?

Until High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 comes out, we won't know what's going to happen in season 4. However, based on the fact that season 3 is set at a summer camp, we think that season 4 will return to East High and follow the students as they put on another musical at school. Expect more romance, drama and amazing songs.

Is there a HSMTMTS season 4 trailer yet?

Disney+ are yet to release any High School Musical: The Musical: The Series trailers or teaser videos but we shall let you know as soon as they do.