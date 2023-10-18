The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, news and trailers

By Sam Prance

Here's everything you need to know about The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes movie including a plot summary of what happens in the book.

The Hunger Games is finally back but when does The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes come out and what is the movie about?

Ever since Suzanne Collins released her Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, fans have been eager to see it adapted on the big screen. Set 64 years before the events of the Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes tells the story of a young Coriolanus Snow and his role as a new mentor to female tribute from District 12.

With the film just weeks away, anticipation for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is sky high. With that in mind, we have put together all the information you need to know including the release date, cast, trailer and plot spoilers if you want them.

When does The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes come out?

When is The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes release date?

Fans don't have to wait long to see The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on the big screen. The film is set to come out in cinemas in the US on November 17th, 2023. As it stands, international release dates for the new movie are yet to be revealed but it seems likely that the film will have a global release.

It's currently unclear how long The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be available to watch in cinemas but it seems likely that it there will be showings through to early 2024 before it's made available for VOD.

Will The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes be on Netflix?

As it stands, Lionsgate are yet to reveal where The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be made available to stream after its cinema run. All four original films are currently available to stream on Netflix UK and have been on Netflix US in the past but for limited times only.

With that in mind, it's possible that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be added to Netflix at some point but nothing is confirmed as of yet. It's also possible that the film will end up on an entirely different service.

We'll let you know as soon as Lionsgate reveal more.

Who is in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes cast?

Just like the original Hunger Games films, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has a star-studded cast as well as some newcomers. Here is a full list of the main cast and who they'll be playing in the movie.

Tom Blyth - Coriolanus Snow

Rachel Zegler - Lucy Gray Baird

Peter Dinklage - Cas Highbottom

Hunter Schafer - Tigris Snow

Josh Andrés Rivera - Sejanus Plinth

Jason Schwartzman - Lucky Flickerman

Viola Davis - Dr. Volumnia Gaul

Fionnula Flanagan - Grandma'am

Burn Gorman - Commander Hoff

Ashley Liao - Clemensia Dovecote

Max Raphael - Festus Creed

Zoe Renée - Lysistrata Vickers

Nick Benson - Jessup

Isobel Jesper Jones - Mayfair Lipp

George Somner - Spruce

Will Jennifer Lawrence be in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes?

Given that this is a prequel set 64 years The Hunger Games, neither Jennifer Lawrence nor any of the original cast will be in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. However, Jennifer has recently said in interviews that she would love to play Katniss again.

Speaking to Variety, who asked if she’d ever reprise her role in a future instalment of the franchise, Jennifer said: "Oh, my God – totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent."

In other words, if there is another Hunger Games movie after The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes that's set in Katniss' timeline, we could see Jennifer back in the movies.

WARNING: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes book spoilers below

If you want to go into The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes without knowing any key details about the plot, stop reading now because we're about to lay out what happens for you.

What happens in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes? Is there a plot summary?

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes essentially explains how Coriolanus Snow became the terrifying dictator we know him as in the original Hunger Games films and books. We learn that his family died in the war that led to the Hunger Games being created and Snow grew up without much money, living with his grandparents and his cousin Tigress.

However, Snow becomes a top student at the Capitol Academy and later enlists as a mentor in the 10th Hunger Games so that he can restore his family's wealth. He becomes a mentor for District 12's Lucy Gray Baird and, after a rocky start, the two become close. Lucy also wins over the Capitol with her singing and charming personality.

In the games, snakes are unleashed in the arena but Snow helps Lucy by making them secretly accustomed to her scent. The snakes bite the other tributes who die and Lucy is crowned the official winner. When the Game Makers find out that Snow has cheated, they force him to become a Peacemaker for District 12.

Snow and Lucy bond even further in District 12. However, when Snow learns that members of District 12 are planning to escape to the North, he secretly feeds information to the Capitol. He considers running away with Lucy but ultimately decides to shoot her. It's never clear if he kills her or not though.

At the end of the book, Snow returns to the Capitol and is eventually made a Games Maker. Lucy is never seen again.

It's currently unclear how true the movie will stay to the book and if there will be any future instalments.

Is there a Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes at the top of this page.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the movie?

