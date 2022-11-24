Is Wednesday bisexual? Emma Myers addresses theories that she loves Enid

By Sam Prance

There is a moment in episode 1 which fans think proves that Wednesday Addams is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Wednesday fans are convinced that Wednesday Addams is bisexual and think she might be in love with her roommate Enid.

Yesterday (Nov 23), Netflix's highly anticipated Wednesday series came out and viewers can't get enough of it. The show is a teen horror series that follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she joins Nevermore Academy and tries to solve a terrifying mystery. The show also stars other iconic Addams Family characters like Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley and Thing.

Since the show dropped, fans have developed a theory that Wednesday's relationship with her roomie/bestie Enid (Emma Myers) is queer-coded and they think that a scene in episode 1 proves that Wednesday is bisexual. While this is yet to be explicitly confirmed in the show, Emma has revealed what she and Jenna think of the theories in a new interview.

Is Wednesday in love with Enid?

Is Wednesday bisexual? Emma Myers addresses Enid fan theories. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday doesn't discuss her sexuality in the show but there is a moment in episode 1 where it's suggested that she may not be straight. At the carnival, Wednesday tells Xavier (Percy Hynes White) that she's waiting for someone and Xavier asks: "Who's the lucky guy?... Or girl?" Keeping vague about her sexuality, Wednesday replies: "What does it matter to you?"

While it's possible that Wednesday is straight regardless, fans are taking this scene as confirmation that she is attracted to men and women. One person tweeted: "bisexual wednesday is so real to me". Another fan added: "“oh yeah, who’s the lucky guy or… girl?” THIS IS HOW WE GET BISEXUAL WEDNESDAY".

Elsewhere, fans also think that Enid is bisexual based on her hair being dyed pink and blue (two of the colours on the bisexual flag) and the fact that she and Wednesday have such a close relationship. On top of that, they think that Wednesday and Enid's relationship arc suggests that they may have romantic feelings for each other beyond just friendship.

In reference to the finale, one person tweeted: "Enid and Wednesday both kissed other people and their hug was still the most romantic and heartwarming part of the entire show". Another wrote: "the way wednesday + enid clutch onto each other for dear life… they’re in love."

While Jenna is yet to address the theories herself, Emma has responded to them in an Elite Daily interview. Emma said: "You know what I always say: And they were roommates!" While this isn't confirmation persay, Emma is referencing the meme in which people refer to LGBTQ+ couples as roommates.

Emma then added: "Jenna and I would say that all the time to each other. And that’s all that needs to be said — I think that gets the message across." In other words, Emma and Jenna definitely picked up on the queer vibes between Wednesday and Enid even if they weren't explored in the show.

What do you think? Is Wednesday bisexual?

