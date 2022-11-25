Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci had an "unspoken agreement" to never speak about Wednesday Addams

By Katie Louise Smith

"I don't think I've ever really said the word, 'Wednesday,' around her actually until a couple of weeks ago."

One of the best things about Netflix's Wednesday? Watching Jenna Ortega bring a brand new version of Wednesday Addams to life opposite former Wednesday actress Christina Ricci.

Christina, who played Wednesday Addams in the '91 and '93 Addams Family films, was cast as Marilyn Thornhill shortly after Thora Birch dropped out of playing a similar role. In the show, Jenna and Christina have several scenes together as Thornhill turns out to be Wednesday's "dorm mom" at Nevermore.

Jenna has now revealed what it was like working alongside the star whose version of Wednesday became an icon in the pop culture hall of fame, and the "unspoken agreement" they had to never speak about the character to each other.

Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci never spoke about playing Wednesday Addams.

Speaking to ET Online about whether or not Jenna picked Christina's brain for advice on how to approach the legendary character, Jenna said: "It was weird, it was like an unspoken agreement that we had. When we first locked eyes, we were just, 'Let's never talk about her.'"

"I don't think I've ever really said the word, 'Wednesday,' around her actually until a couple of weeks ago," she added.

Explaining what it was like inhabiting Wednesday while the other former Wednesday was on the same set, and even in the same scenes, Jenna continued: "It was scary. Because it's like, she's observing what it is, what you're doing and it is one of her more popular characters and... she's created quite the legacy to live up to."

"And the show is very reminiscent of her take. It just goes to show that there's respect there."

In a separate interview with Digital Spy, Jenna admitted that she felt a little "intimidated" when Christina first showed up to film as Marilyn Thornhill.

"Obviously it’s weird when I’ve grown up my entire life viewing her as Wednesday," Jenna said. "So it’s a bit disorienting. I think it took me a couple of days to kind of loosen up and warm up around her."

"But [our versions of Wednesday are] very different people. I hope that there’s not too much comparison going on, because it’s not necessary. I think that the show is a fun 'get lost in [it]' show. And it’s a completely different world. There’s superheroes, and now she’s an investigator and she’s older. They’re two completely different people."

Two different characters, but still two absolute ICONS.

