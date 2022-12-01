Wednesday creators reveal the one line Netflix wanted them to remove

1 December 2022, 12:02

By Katie Louise Smith

"That’s the whole point of the character. To lose that or dilute that is a betrayal of the character."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wednesday Addams is the quintessential deadpan, dark, gloomy and outright macabre pop culture icon, and Jenna Ortega's portrayal of her in the Netflix series Wednesday is no exception.

From colourfully savage threats ("If he breaks your heart, I'll nail gun his.") to delightfully grim methods of torture (setting a load of piranhas loose in a swimming pool full of water polo players), Jenna's Wednesday is a savage.

But while Wednesday is full of murder and bloody chaos, some of the dialogue uttered by the teenager was apparently a little too much for Netflix and they asked co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar to remove it. Gough and Millar, however, refused to cut it.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega explains why Wednesday Addams doesn't blink in the Netflix show

Wesdneday writers reveal the line Netflix wanted removed from the series
Wesdneday writers reveal the line Netflix wanted removed from the series. Picture: Netflix

"Netflix was always very supportive and the executives were huge Addams Family fans," Gough told IndieWire. But there was reportedly pushback from executives over some of the more "violent" dialogue in the series.

"We still did have executives wanting to cut some lines," Millar revealed. The line that they wanted to be removed was Wednesday's "I do love stabbing" line which she says after Enid asks her if she wants to "take a stab at being social."

Explaining why it was essential that the line stayed in the show, Millar said: "That’s the whole point of the character. To lose that or dilute that is a betrayal of the character."

The line ended up staying in the series – and even appeared in the trailers too.

Netflix wanted to remove Wednesday&squot;s "stabbing" line
Netflix wanted to remove Wednesday's "stabbing" line. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday Addams? Without the savage comments and the constant threat of murder? In THIS economy? I don't think!

Read more Wednesday news here:

WATCH: The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Tenoch Huerta addresses claims that his bulge was edited out of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Tenoch Huerta addresses claims his bulge was edited out of Black Panther following viral photos

News

Jenna Ortega reveals why she thinks Wednesday Addams is a gay icon

Jenna Ortega reveals why she thinks Wednesday Addams is a gay icon

Wednesday creators have plans for "at least three or four" seasons of the Netflix show

Wednesday creators want "at least three or four" seasons of the Netflix show

Dylan O'Brien's look for new movie Ponyboi has got fans shook

Dylan O'Brien's new look has sent fans into meltdown

News

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan didn't know Tyler's secret until after his final audition

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan didn't know Tyler's secret until after his final audition

Trending on PopBuzz

Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to see My Audio Day

How to see My Audio Day in Spotify Wrapped 2022

News

Spotify Stats: Find out your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time here

Spotify Stats: How to find your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time

News

Is Spotify Wrapped accurate? Here's when it starts tracking and what you need to know

How accurate is Spotify Wrapped? Here's when it starts tracking and what you need to know

News

Spotify Wrapped: How to find your 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 playlists

Here's how to view your old Spotify Wrapped playlists

News

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2022 here

Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to find your top songs and top artists

News

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race