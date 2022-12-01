Wednesday creators reveal the one line Netflix wanted them to remove

By Katie Louise Smith

"That’s the whole point of the character. To lose that or dilute that is a betrayal of the character."

Wednesday Addams is the quintessential deadpan, dark, gloomy and outright macabre pop culture icon, and Jenna Ortega's portrayal of her in the Netflix series Wednesday is no exception.

From colourfully savage threats ("If he breaks your heart, I'll nail gun his.") to delightfully grim methods of torture (setting a load of piranhas loose in a swimming pool full of water polo players), Jenna's Wednesday is a savage.

But while Wednesday is full of murder and bloody chaos, some of the dialogue uttered by the teenager was apparently a little too much for Netflix and they asked co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar to remove it. Gough and Millar, however, refused to cut it.

"Netflix was always very supportive and the executives were huge Addams Family fans," Gough told IndieWire. But there was reportedly pushback from executives over some of the more "violent" dialogue in the series.

"We still did have executives wanting to cut some lines," Millar revealed. The line that they wanted to be removed was Wednesday's "I do love stabbing" line which she says after Enid asks her if she wants to "take a stab at being social."

Explaining why it was essential that the line stayed in the show, Millar said: "That’s the whole point of the character. To lose that or dilute that is a betrayal of the character."

The line ended up staying in the series – and even appeared in the trailers too.

Wednesday Addams? Without the savage comments and the constant threat of murder? In THIS economy? I don't think!

