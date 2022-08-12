Never Have I Ever season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Never Have I Ever season 4 the final season? Here's everything we know so far. [Spoilers ahead!]

Thanks to that wild final episode of Never Have I Ever season 3, all we're going to be thinking about for the foreseeable future is how Devi Vishakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) final year in high school is going to end, and what will happen next after that unexpected final scene.

It's already been confirmed that Never Have I Ever season 4 will be final season of the teen series at Netflix. And it also sounds like season 4 has already been filmed, too! (Can you believe it's already over?!)

With all of that in mind, alongside what we can speculate might happen in season 4 thanks to that shock season 3 ending, here's everything we know about Never Have I Ever season 4 so far...

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 4?

Never Have I Ever season 4: When does it come out? Picture: Netflix

Yes! Never Have I Ever season 4 is officially on the way at Netflix. In fact, as of August 2022, it appears as though filming has already wrapped on the final season.

Maitreyi Ramakrishan shared the news, writing: "we wrapped filming!! It’s all done! I feel so grateful and overwhelmed with emotion"

When will Never Have I Ever season 4 be released?

There's no confirmed release date for Never Have I Ever season 4 just yet, but we know that it will definitely be released at some point in 2023.

And it could possibly be released around Spring-Summer, keeping in line with the release dates of season 1 (April), 2 (July) and 3 (August).

Why is Never Have I Ever ending after season 4?

Shortly after announcing that season 4 would be final season of Never Have I Ever, co-creator Mindy Kaling told Entertainment Tonight why she felt like it was the right time to end Devi's journey after season 4.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows," Mindy told the publication. "Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

SPOILER WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Never Have I Ever season 3's ending! You've been warned!

What will happen in Never Have I Ever season 4?

At the end of season 3, Devi's love life takes another dramatic turn. After her short-lived relationship with Paxton, and her other short-lived romance with Des, Devi makes a pretty big life decision in the final episode.

At the end of the season, Devi decides against finishing her high school years at the prestigious Shrubland School and opts to spend one more year at home with her family and friends. Having broken up with both Paxton and Des, Devi laments to Ben that she will die a virgin. Ben then jokingly gives her a handwritten "One Free Boink" card.

In the final episode, Devi realises she still has feelings for Ben. She shows up at Ben's house and hands him the "One Free Boink" card. The episode ends before we find out whether or not Devi and Ben actually had sex.

Season 4 will no doubt explore Devi's final year at school, and the state of her relationship with Ben after that finale episode bombshell. (Did they do it? Will they finally date? What is happeningggg?)

Elsewhere, we've still got everyone else's love lives to sort out. Will Fabiola get with Addison? Will Fab and Aneesa re-explore their feelings after agreeing to be friends? Will Eleanor and Trent go the distance? Will Kamala get married? So many questions!

READ MORE: Does Devi end up with Paxton, Ben or Des? Never Have I Ever season 3 ending explained

Never Have I Ever season 4 cast: Who will return?

Based on the end of season 3, it looks like all our fave characters will be back in season 4. Here are the characters that will likely be back in Never Have I Ever season 3:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi

Darren Barnet as Paxton

Jaren Lewison as Ben

Ramona Young as Eleanor

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola

Megan Suri as Aneesa

Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini

Richa Moorjani as Kamala

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Manish

John McEnroe as Devi's narrator

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan, Devi's dad

Niecy Nash as Dr. Jamie Ryan

It's unclear if Anirudh Pisharody and Saraya Blue will return as Des and Rhyah, respectively. As always with a new season, it's possible that we might meet some brand new characters who pop up for Devi's final year of high school.

Will Darren Barnet be in Never Have I Ever season 4?

Ah, the big question on everyone's lips. At the end of season 3, we find out that Paxton will be moving to Arizona for college. With Devi and the gang still in their final year at high school, it seems like we won't be spending as much time with Paxton next season.

But that doesn't mean Darren won't appear in the final season. So far, it's not clear if Paxton will play a major part in the storyline for the final season. We'll just have to wait and see how much Paxton we get blessed with!

