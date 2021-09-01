After We Fell release dates: Here's where and how to watch online

By Katie Louise Smith

After We Fell will stream directly on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and France. Here's when it's released in cinemas.

The third instalment of the After franchise has finally arrived, and fans are already head over heels for After We Fell.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin return as Tessa and Hardin, alongside some new faces. After We Fell and After Ever Happy were both filmed back to back in Bulgaria during the pandemic. As a result of existing cast members being unable to travel, a handful of characters were recast.

Chance Perdomo will now play Landon, Stephen Moyer is your new Christian Vance, Arielle Kebbel takes over as Kimberly Vance and Mira Sorvino replaces Selma Blair as Carol Young.

After We Fell's release date varies from country to country. Here's everything you need to know about the international and United States cinema release dates and the UK streaming release date.

When is After We Fell released?

After We Fell release dates: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Open Road Films

Here's the full list of After We Fell cinema release dates that have been confirmed so far:

September 1st – Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden.

September 2nd – Bosnia & Herzegovina, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, Republic of North Macedonia, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Ukraine.

September 3rd – Bulgaria, Spain, Norway, Romania, South Africa.

September 9th – Argentina, Australia, Hungary, New Zealand.

September 10th – Canada, Lithuania.

September 13th – South Korea

September 30th – United States

When is After We Fell released in the United Kingdom?

After We Fell will unfortunately not be coming to UK cinemas. The movie will be heading straight to Amazon Prime Video so you'll be able to stream it in the comfort of your own home instead.

There's currently no confirmed date about when it's released.

Does it get steamier than this?! #AfterWeFell (US) hits theatres in 77 days. Who’s ready? pic.twitter.com/KAbGFjFdDN — After We Fell Movie (@aftermovie) July 15, 2021

Where and how to watch After We Fell online

The good news is that After We Fell will be available to stream online, but the bad news is that it won't be available in every country.

Deadline reports that After We Fell will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the UK and France. The film will not be available to watch in cinemas in those countries.

There's currently no confirmed release date for After We Fell's Prime Video release in those two countries yet.

Will After We Fell be on Netflix?

After We Fell will not be immediately available to stream on Netflix – but it could arrive on the platform soon.

Hopefully, After We Fell will be available to stream on Netflix a few months after its US cinema release. After We Collided was released in the US in October 2020 and arrived on Netflix in December 2020. If that pattern continues, fans could see After We Fell on Netflix at some point in December 2021 or January 2022.

UK viewers will have to stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video instead.

READ MORE: After confirms Hardin Scott prequel movie and new sequel are in the works