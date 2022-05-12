Amanda Seyfried says Jennifer's Body is a work of art

Sam Prance

Jennifer's Body was panned by critics in reviews in 2009 but it has since become a cult classic.

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about working on Jennifer's Body and why the cult film continues to mean so much to her.

Jennifer's Body fans will no doubt already know that the film had a predominantly negative reception when it was released in 2009. Critics didn't get it and the film was given a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. On top of that, it underperformed at the box office taking in just $31 million globally. At the time, Jennifer's Body was considered a critical and commercial flop.

However, people have since come to recognise just how brilliant Jennifer's Body is and it's developed a cult following over the years. Now, Amanda Seyfried, who plays Needy in the film, has defended it and called it "art" in a new interview.

Amanda Seyfried says Jennifer's Body is a work of art. Picture: MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo, TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Variety about people loving Jennifer's Body and still recognising her from it now, Amanda stated: "Oh my God! Honestly, in terms of box office success, we didn’t see that." She then added: "Whatever. For me, it was always about the experience of making it and being terrified of when it came out, because it felt like it always meant something."

Amanda then went on to say: "It had a cult following, and for good reason. Karyn Kusama is an amazing director. It was a fucking really badass story about best friends that was hilarious and dark and smart. It was unique! Sorry...but I have not ever read another script or seen another movie that feels like Jennifer’s Body. It was art".

She continued: "I’m really proud of the job I did, and the fun we had. It’s so nice to be celebrated for it. Even if it’s years later, it doesn’t fucking matter. I think it was a great movie, so it feels really good that people are still talking about it. To be a part of anything that’s stayed is cool."

Elsewhere, Amanda reiterated that she would love to do Mamma Mia! 3. She said: "If you’re a fan of the second one, you’re gonna be a fan of the third one regardless of the story. I don’t want to wait another 10 years! We should do it before I’m 40. I’ll have two kids and still be married to Skye."

She added: "We’ll go back to Greece and sing more songs, and Meryl will be a ghost because she’s dead. Or maybe she comes back as Donna’s twin sister or something. She would have to do it."

As for the soundtrack, Amanda said: "I would want to sing 'Chiquitita,' because that should come back after it didn’t in the second one. You know, how many times can you do 'Dancing Queen'? Maybe unlimited, but also, maybe not!"