Austin Butler and Callum Turner react to Barry Keoghan's viral red carpet outfit

By Sam Prance

Austin Butler and Callum Turner also reveal what films make them cry

Set during World War II, Masters of the Air is a star-studded miniseries about the 100th Bomb Group. Fighting for the Eighth Air Force in the US, they played a vital role during the war and suffered multiple serious losses during their combats. Austin Butler and Callum Turner play real pilots Major Gale Cleven and Major John Egan in the show.

To celebrate the release of Masters of the Air, we spoke to Austin Butler and Callum Turner about the show, the films that make them cry and whether or not they've tried on any of their co-star Barry Keoghan's iconic pantsuits.

Discussing his preparation for his role in the show, Callum revealed: "Johnny Egan actually was probably the most enjoyable character I've ever had to prepare for and he is a lot of fun. I just wanted him to be someone everyone wants to have a drink with. I drank a lot of whiskey, I sang a lot, I danced a lot and I just had a really nice time."

Callum also confirmed that The Devil Wears Prada does make him cry. He explained: "It made me cry at the moment where she's in Paris, she looks at Meryl Streep, she's about to walk away and Meryl Streep nods at her and it just makes that whole arc. She accepts her for who she is and she lets her fly."

As for Austin, it's Adam Sandler that gets to him. He said: "The Adam Sandler film Click. I bawled watching that movie with my mom. He's great."

To find out what Austin and Callum think of Saltburn and Barry Keoghan's infamous red carpet pantsuit, watch the video above.