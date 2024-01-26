Austin Butler and Callum Turner react to Barry Keoghan's viral red carpet outfit | PopBuzz Meets

26 January 2024, 16:32

Austin Butler and Callum Turner react to Barry Keoghan's viral red carpet outfit

By Sam Prance

Austin Butler and Callum Turner also reveal what films make them cry

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Set during World War II, Masters of the Air is a star-studded miniseries about the 100th Bomb Group. Fighting for the Eighth Air Force in the US, they played a vital role during the war and suffered multiple serious losses during their combats. Austin Butler and Callum Turner play real pilots Major Gale Cleven and Major John Egan in the show.

To celebrate the release of Masters of the Air, we spoke to Austin Butler and Callum Turner about the show, the films that make them cry and whether or not they've tried on any of their co-star Barry Keoghan's iconic pantsuits.

READ MORE: Austin Butler's transformation in Dune: Part Two has left viewers flabbergasted

Austin Butler and Callum Turner reveal which movies make them cry | PopBuzz Meets
Austin Butler and Callum Turner reveal which movies make them cry | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

Discussing his preparation for his role in the show, Callum revealed: "Johnny Egan actually was probably the most enjoyable character I've ever had to prepare for and he is a lot of fun. I just wanted him to be someone everyone wants to have a drink with. I drank a lot of whiskey, I sang a lot, I danced a lot and I just had a really nice time."

Callum also confirmed that The Devil Wears Prada does make him cry. He explained: "It made me cry at the moment where she's in Paris, she looks at Meryl Streep, she's about to walk away and Meryl Streep nods at her and it just makes that whole arc. She accepts her for who she is and she lets her fly."

As for Austin, it's Adam Sandler that gets to him. He said: "The Adam Sandler film Click. I bawled watching that movie with my mom. He's great."

To find out what Austin and Callum think of Saltburn and Barry Keoghan's infamous red carpet pantsuit, watch the video above.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Barbie Oscars Snub - Scroll Deep

The real reason Barbie was snubbed by the Oscars | Scroll Deep

Queer Eye's Bobby Brown explains why he fell out with Tan France and left the show

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk explains why he fell out with Tan France and left the show

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan reveals how he feels about being called a "sex symbol"

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan reveals how he feels about being called a "sex symbol"

Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri explains why they made one huge change to Grover in the series

Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri explains why Disney made one huge change to Grover

Trending on PopBuzz

Swifties think Travis Kelce addressed "disrespectful" comments about Taylor after Bills game

Travis Kelce calls out "disrespectful" comments after Taylor Swift attends football game

Taylor Swift

Is Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki Minaj in her Hiss lyrics? Their beef explained

Is Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki Minaj in her Hiss lyrics? Their beef explained

Megan Thee Stallion

What are Legging Legs? TikTok users call out harmful body image term

Legging Legs meaning: TikTok users call out dangerous new body image term

Viral

Is Argylle's Ellie Conway real? Who is she? Her real identity has sparked a conspiracy theory

Argylle: Who is Elly Conway? The mystery of her real identity explained

Melissa Barrera praises Jenna Ortega after Scream 7 firing controversy

Melissa Barrera praises Jenna Ortega for her support after being fired from Scream 7

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominees, performers and everything you need to know

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominations, performers and everything you need to know

News

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets