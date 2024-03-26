Drake Bell hopes Quiet On Set will stop his dad blaming himself for what Brian Peck did

By Sam Prance

Drake Bell's dad said in Quiet On Set that he hasn't stopped feeling "pain" since learning what happened to his son.

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault that some readers may find triggering and disturbing.

Drake Bell has said that he hopes Quiet on Set will stop his father from still blaming himself for what Brian Peck did to him.

In 2004, Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison after he pled guilty to two counts of child sexual abuse. In Investigation Discovery's new Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, Drake Bell comes forward as Brian's victim. He opens up about what happened to him and the show also includes interviews with Drake's father Joe Bell.

Now, Drake has opened up about his relationship with his dad and why it was important for him to film the documentary.

Drake Bell hopes Quiet On Set will stop his dad blaming himself for what Brian Peck did. Picture: Michael Tran/Getty Images, ID

Discussing Quiet on Set on The Sarah Fraser Show, Drake explained that he had never felt comfortable enough to speak out in the past. However, the team behind Quiet on Set helped encourage him that they would handle his story with care and he decided that the experience could be "cathartic" for his dad.

Drake said: “Even though I was battling with, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I doing telling my story? Should I be doing this?’ [But I was getting this feeling of] ‘Wow, it's all out there now. I can get it off my chest.’ And I felt that would be cathartic and beneficial for my dad to be able to do."

He went on to say: "I’m sure that my dad puts a lot of blame on himself. And I thought that this might be an opportunity for him to be able to realise that, you know, that it’s one person’s fault."

In Quiet on Set, Joe Bell explains that he became concerned by Brian's behaviour around Drake shortly after they started to work together on The Amanda Show. However, he says that production dismissed his concerns. Drake then says that soon after, Brian started to "drive a wedge" between him and his father. Drake later made Joe step down as his manager.

Drake claims that Brian then began driving him to auditions and he alleges that the abuse started when he began staying at Brian's house. He said: "Everything changed with Brian one morning. I was sleeping on the couch where I’d usually sleep, and I opened my eyes, I woke up, and he was sexually assaulting me." Drake was just 15 at the time.

Drake added: "It just got worse and worse and worse and worse, and I was trapped, and I had no way out. The abuse was extensive, and it got pretty brutal. I really don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera really."

Brian allegedly tried to blackmail Drake into keeping quiet about the abuse but one day Drake "exploded" on the phone to his mum. After an extensive investigation, Brian was arrested.

Explaining how he felt, when he learned what happened to Drake, Joe admitted: "I’m not the same today. The pain is still there from the moment that I knew."

He continued: "I don’t wish this on any parent or child whatsoever. It’s just devastating."

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by child abuse, the following organisations may be able to help:

Child Line: https://www.childline.org.uk/

The Child Help National Child Abuse Hotline: https://childhelphotline.org/

NSPCC: https://www.nspcc.org.uk/

Samaritans: https://www.samaritans.org/

