Gen V producers defend Marie's viral Rufus penis explosion scene

By Sam Prance

In Gen V episode 4, Marie Moreau explodes Rufus' penis when he tries to sexually assault her.

The team behind Gen V have opened up about Marie's Rufus penis explosion scene and why it was essential in the show.

Fans of The Boys will already know that the series is no stranger to shock scenes and its spin-off Gen V is no different. In the first episode alone, main character and blood-bending superhero Marie Moreau accidentally kills her parents with her first period. Meanwhile, a guy asks Little Cricket to shrink herself and climb on his penis during sex and she does it.

In episode 4, Marie Moreau explodes the penis of a supe named Rufus who tries to sexually assault her. Some people have criticised the scene and accused the show of using graphic moments just for shock value. Now, Gen V's producers have defended the scene and explained why they think it was necessary in the story that they're telling.

Gen V producers defend Marie's viral Rufus penis explosion scene. Picture: Prime Video

Speaking to Variety about the viral "cocksplosion" scene, Gen V executive producer Michael Fazekas said: "We never came into this saying, “We want to top ‘The Boys.'”"

He then clarified: "That scene, yes, is about a cocksplosion, but it came from a lot of women in my writers’ room who’ve gone to college and who’ve had these shitty experiences with dudes in college, where you’re like, “Is this guy a predator?” Feeling unsafe. That’s where it came from, of young women going into college."

Michael added: "We never start with the outrageous thing, we always start with the story".

Discussing Rufus, he said: "He’s a guy who is like human Rufenal. He was probably going to sexually assault her, and that’s why it’s fairly satisfying when that doesn’t go his way."

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in Gen V episode 4. Picture: Prime Video

As for why penises make a lot of appearances in the show, Michael said: "When I came onto the show, I realised meeting Eric and Evan [Goldberg], straight dudes love penises. They love talking about them, looking at them."

Will there be more penises to come in the next four episodes? We'll have to wait and see.

