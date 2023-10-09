Gen V producers defend Marie's viral Rufus penis explosion scene

9 October 2023, 17:30

Watch Gen V’s hilarious safe sex PSA promo

By Sam Prance

In Gen V episode 4, Marie Moreau explodes Rufus' penis when he tries to sexually assault her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The team behind Gen V have opened up about Marie's Rufus penis explosion scene and why it was essential in the show.

Fans of The Boys will already know that the series is no stranger to shock scenes and its spin-off Gen V is no different. In the first episode alone, main character and blood-bending superhero Marie Moreau accidentally kills her parents with her first period. Meanwhile, a guy asks Little Cricket to shrink herself and climb on his penis during sex and she does it.

In episode 4, Marie Moreau explodes the penis of a supe named Rufus who tries to sexually assault her. Some people have criticised the scene and accused the show of using graphic moments just for shock value. Now, Gen V's producers have defended the scene and explained why they think it was necessary in the story that they're telling.

READ MORE: Here's how Gen V's viral Little Cricket sex scene was filmed

Gen V producers defend Marie's viral Rufus penis explosion scene
Gen V producers defend Marie's viral Rufus penis explosion scene. Picture: Prime Video

Speaking to Variety about the viral "cocksplosion" scene, Gen V executive producer Michael Fazekas said: "We never came into this saying, “We want to top ‘The Boys.'”"

He then clarified: "That scene, yes, is about a cocksplosion, but it came from a lot of women in my writers’ room who’ve gone to college and who’ve had these shitty experiences with dudes in college, where you’re like, “Is this guy a predator?” Feeling unsafe. That’s where it came from, of young women going into college."

Michael added: "We never start with the outrageous thing, we always start with the story".

Discussing Rufus, he said: "He’s a guy who is like human Rufenal. He was probably going to sexually assault her, and that’s why it’s fairly satisfying when that doesn’t go his way."

READ MORE: Gen V episode 5 release time: Here's what time it comes out

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in Gen V episode 4
Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in Gen V episode 4. Picture: Prime Video

As for why penises make a lot of appearances in the show, Michael said: "When I came onto the show, I realised meeting Eric and Evan [Goldberg], straight dudes love penises. They love talking about them, looking at them."

Will there be more penises to come in the next four episodes? We'll have to wait and see.

What do you think of the penis scenes in Gen V?

WATCH: Kylie Minogue takes on 'The Most Impossible Kylie Quiz'

Kylie Minogue vs. 'The Most Impossible Kylie Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Here's how Gen V's wild Little Cricket sex scene was filmed

Here's how Gen V's viral Little Cricket sex scene was filmed

Drag Race UK's Alexis Saint-Pete spills about her time on season 5

Drag Race UK’s Alexis Saint-Pete reacts to judges critiques and Cara & Tomara drama

RuPaul's Drag Race

Gen V episode 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out

Gen V episode 5 release time: Here's what time it comes out

iCarly fans "heartbroken" after reboot is cancelled on tragic cliffhanger

iCarly fans "heartbroken" after reboot is cancelled on tragic cliffhanger

Priscilla trailer praised for exploring the "creepy" age gap between Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Priscilla trailer praised for exploring the age gap between Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift fans think she went to the Jets game to hide her private jet usage in Google

Taylor Swift 'conspiracy theory' goes viral after her appearance at the Jets game

Taylor Swift

Drake defends his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown in his Another Late Night lyrics

Drake slams "weirdos" for questioning his Millie Bobby Brown friendship in Another Late Night lyrics

Drake

AI Yearbook trend: Here's how to do it and the app you need to download

How to do the AI Yearbook trend on TikTok

Viral

Here’s how you can donate to make a big difference to small charities.

Ways you can donate to Global’s Make Some Noise

News

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyonce

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'