Gen V season 2 postponed indefinitely following Chance Perdomo's tragic death

2 April 2024, 15:37

By Katie Louise Smith

Chance sadly passed away a few days before filming on season 2 was set to begin.

Following the devastating news that actor Chance Perdomo had sadly passed away at the age of 27, production on Gen V season 2, which was set to begin in April, has now understandably been delayed indefinitely.

Chance played Andre Anderson in the Prime Video series. Andre is a student at Godolkin University, and Chance was expected to reprise the leading role in the upcoming second season.

According to a report from Deadline, filming was scheduled to begin on April 8th in Toronto but will now be put on hold for the cast and crew take much needed time to grieve Chance's tragic death.

READ MORE: Gen V season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Prime Video series

Gen V season 2 filming has been suspended indefinitely after Chance Perdomo's tragic death
Gen V season 2 filming has been suspended indefinitely after Chance Perdomo's tragic death. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Prime Video

Per Deadline, Gen V's writing team and producers will likely need to take some time to think about how to approach season 2 and the character of Andre.

As a lead role in the series, Chance was reportedly a major part of the second season of the show and his storylines were interconnected with the other characters' arcs. Season 1's finale saw Andre trapped in a mysterious room with Marie, Emma and Jordan.

No confirmed details about the plot of season 2 have been shared yet. No one from the Gen V team has announced anything concrete yet either, as they are still grieving Chance's sudden loss.

Updates will no doubt be provided to fans when production is ready to share them.

Since Chance's death was announced, his Gen V co-stars have shared their tributes on social media.

Patrick Schwartzenegger, who plays Golden Boy, wrote: "This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance"

A joint statement was shared on social media by Chance's castmates, including Lizze Broadway, London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn and Sean Patrick Thomas.

The statement reads: "Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast."

The producers of Gen V also issued a statement, reading: "We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Our thoughts are with Chance's family, friends, loved ones and co-workers.

