Gillian Anderson's real accent leaves fans shocked as interview goes viral

3 October 2023, 12:00

Watch the trailer for Sex Education Season 4

By Katie Louise Smith

"SHE'S NOT BRITISH???????"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gillian Anderson's real accent has, once again, left social media users absolutely baffled because they've just realised that she is not actually British. Gillian Anderson? Sex Education's own Jean Milburn? What do you mean she's NOT British?

Long time fans of the iconic actress know exactly what Gillian's real accent is, and why she often switches it up depending on who she's talking to. But for new viewers who have only just become fans, this appears to be all new information.

A TikTok video from Netflix Queue featuring Gillian speaking on their podcast has now sparked a huge wave of comments from people who are shocked that she does not speak with that recognisable British accent in real life.

READ MORE: Sex Education ending: Here's what happens to all the characters in season 4

Gillian Anderson's real accent has left Sex Education viewers shocked
Gillian Anderson's real accent has left Sex Education viewers shocked. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, Netflix

"Since when was Gillian Anderson American???" one user wrote. Another confused fan added: "NO WAY. GILLIAN EXUDES BRITISH. AMERICAN?"

One person even said their "day [was] ruined," after realising she didn't actually speak like Jean Milburn IRL. The rest of the comment section is full of TikTok users baffled over her American accent, too.

"It's so funny that no matter what, for however many years, no what accent Gillian uses, every comment is people being shocked LMAO," another added, pointing out that this continues to happen to Gillian as the years go on.

And they're right! The same conversation pops up every time Gillian does an interview because new fans who have only recently watched her in projects such as Sex Education or The Crown or The Great.

To be fair, Gillian does often switch between British and American accents in interviews. So it's not surprising that fans who aren't familiar with her real accent are shocked every time a new interview pops up.

Gillian was actually born in Chicago, before moving to London when she was a child. At the age of 11, she and her family then moved back to the US, where she later went to university and embarked on her acting career.

Gillian opened up about her accent in an interview back in 2020, explaining: "It goes back and forth because I grew up in both places, so it depends on who I’m talking to."

"So usually when I’m talking to Brits, it slides into British, and vice versa for American," she continued. "Sometimes it's conscious because I know that somebody will be thrown by it and so I'll consciously do it."

Read more about Sex Education here:

WATCH: Ashnikko Breaks Down 'Weedkiller' Track By Track

Ashnikko Breaks Down 'Weedkiller' Track By Track | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Gen V episode 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out

Gen V episode 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out

What time does After Everything come out on Prime Video?

After Everything release time: What time does it come out on Amazon Prime Video?

When does After Everything come out on Netflix? Here's all the release dates

When does After Everything come out on Netflix? Here's the streaming release dates

Heartstopper season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, plot and book spoilers

Heartstopper season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, plot and book spoilers

Heartstopper

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Umbrella Academy

Trending on PopBuzz

What are the Top 10 highest grossing tours of all time?

What are the Top 10 highest grossing tours of all time?

News

When is Spotify Wrapped 2023 released?

When does Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?

News

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyonce

Lil Tay sets the record straight over viral death hoax in explosive Instagram live

Everything Lil Tay claims in her viral Instagram live

Viral

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays on the Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays on the Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'