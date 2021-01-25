A new Harry Potter TV series is coming to HBO Max

25 January 2021, 17:28

By Sam Prance

This will be the first TV series set in the Harry Potter universe.

Potterheads assemble. A brand new Harry Potter TV series is reportedly in the works and it's being developed by HBO Max.

Ever since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 was released in 2011, fans of the franchise have been desperate for the saga to continue. Of course, we now have Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the Fantastic Beasts films but people want to see their favourite characters from the original books again, and more of the Harry Potter universe, on screen.

It now looks like our dreams are coming true. Variety have reported that a new Harry Potter series is coming to HBO Max.

A new Harry Potter TV series is coming to HBO Max
A new Harry Potter TV series is coming to HBO Max. Picture: HBO Max

According to Variety: "A Harry Potter series is in very early development at HBO Max." However, further details about the TV show are currently unknown. Variety states: "No writers or talent are currently attached to the project. There is no word yet on what the focus of the show would be or what part of the Harry Potter timeline it would focus on should it move ahead."

As well as the original books, there is an entire Harry Potter universe that the series can mine from thanks to the Pottermore website, where JK Rowling has introduced many new aspects of the wizarding world. As well as Hogwarts, there are magic schools in the US, Brazil, Japan, Uganda, France and Northern Europe.

via GIPHY

With that in mind, there's a chance that the new series could retell the story in the original books and films, go into the future of Harry, Ron and Hermione's lives, or even focus on a new set of students at one of the international Harry Potter schools.

Rupert Grint has already said that he would play Ron again so there's a chance that the original cast could return too. We shall update you as soon as we know more.

