'Jacob Elordi's Bath Water' candle is being sold on Etsy thanks to Saltburn

3 January 2024, 14:13

Watch the Saltburn trailer

By Sam Prance

The holiday season may be over but it's never to late to buy someone a perfect gift.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Did you watch Saltburn and suddenly think, 'Ooh, what I could really do with right now is a Jacob Elordi bath water candle?' Probably not. However, the internet has got you covered if that's something that sounds like it would be of interest to you.

Ever since, Saltburn debuted in cinemas last year, viewers all around the world have been shocked, repulsed and, in some cases, aroused by the bathtub scene. For those still not up to date, the scene involves Barry Keoghan's character Oliver, slurping the dirty, cum-filled bath water of Jacob Elordi's character Felix right after he ejaculates in his bathtub.

Now, a company at Etsy have answered people's prayers with a candle inspired by Jacob Elordi's bath water in Saltburn.

READ MORE: Saltburn director reveals alternative ending for Barry Keoghan's character

'Jacob Elordi's Bath Water' candle is being sold on Etsy thanks to Saltburn
'Jacob Elordi's Bath Water' candle is being sold on Etsy thanks to Saltburn. Picture: Prime Video, Etsy

Yes, the good people at LuxCandleCorner are now selling a new candle titled 'Jacob Elordi's Bath Water Candle' and it is currently on sale with 20% off. For just £26.18, you can give your home a unique touch by purchasing a new, soy candle with the words "Jacob Elordi's Bath Water" emblazoned on them.

What does the candle smell like though? Has Jacob Elordi been consulted to perfect his aroma? Does it include what would have been in the bath water in Saltburn. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it), the candle does not actually smell like Jacob or his bath water.

However, the company offer you the chance to buy the candle in five unique scents: Clean Cotton, Sea Salt + Orchid, White Sage + Lavendar, Apple Harvest and Cinammon Vanilla. Essentially, you can decide what Jacob Elordi's Bath Water smells like.

Barry Keoghan in Saltburn's bathtub scene
Barry Keoghan in Saltburn's bathtub scene. Picture: Prime Video

So, what do you think? Will you be purchasing a Jacob Elordi's Bath Water candle or are you gonna pass on that one?

Read more Saltburn stories here:

WATCH: Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Saltburn's grave scene was changed on the day of filming

Saltburn's shocking grave scene was 'improvised' by Barry Keoghan on the day of filming

Emerald Fennell calls Saltburn's bathtub scene "sexiest thing" she's ever seen

Saltburn's bath scene is the 'sexiest thing I've ever seen' says director Emerald Fennell

Who is Echidna in Percy Jackson? Here's what happens to the mother of Chimera in the books

Who is Echidna in Percy Jackson? Here's what happens to the mother of Chimera in the books

What time does Percy Jackson come out on Disney Plus? Here's when the next episode is released

Percy Jackson release time: Here's what time episode 5 comes out on Disney+

The Act: Was Scott really Gypsy Rose's boyfriend? The true story behind Joe Tippett's role

The horrifying true story behind Gypsy Rose's boyfriend Scott in The Act

Trending on PopBuzz

Gypsy Rose Blanchard slams trolls criticising her husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard slams trolls criticising her husband Ryan Anderson

News

Saltburn had an alternative ending that didn't feature Oliver's nude dance

Saltburn director reveals alternative ending for Barry Keoghan's character

Saltburn director reveals very different alternative ending for Oliver

Ariana Grande new album: AG7 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know

Ariana Grande

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Jacob Elordi responds to comments about Saltburn's 'disgusting' bathtub scene

Jacob Elordi responds to shock reactions over Saltburn's 'disgusting' bathtub scene

Percy Jackson creator explains why show makes changes to the books

Percy Jackson creator explains why show makes changes to the books

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets