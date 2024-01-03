'Jacob Elordi's Bath Water' candle is being sold on Etsy thanks to Saltburn

By Sam Prance

The holiday season may be over but it's never to late to buy someone a perfect gift.

Did you watch Saltburn and suddenly think, 'Ooh, what I could really do with right now is a Jacob Elordi bath water candle?' Probably not. However, the internet has got you covered if that's something that sounds like it would be of interest to you.

Ever since, Saltburn debuted in cinemas last year, viewers all around the world have been shocked, repulsed and, in some cases, aroused by the bathtub scene. For those still not up to date, the scene involves Barry Keoghan's character Oliver, slurping the dirty, cum-filled bath water of Jacob Elordi's character Felix right after he ejaculates in his bathtub.

Now, a company at Etsy have answered people's prayers with a candle inspired by Jacob Elordi's bath water in Saltburn.

Yes, the good people at LuxCandleCorner are now selling a new candle titled 'Jacob Elordi's Bath Water Candle' and it is currently on sale with 20% off. For just £26.18, you can give your home a unique touch by purchasing a new, soy candle with the words "Jacob Elordi's Bath Water" emblazoned on them.

What does the candle smell like though? Has Jacob Elordi been consulted to perfect his aroma? Does it include what would have been in the bath water in Saltburn. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it), the candle does not actually smell like Jacob or his bath water.

However, the company offer you the chance to buy the candle in five unique scents: Clean Cotton, Sea Salt + Orchid, White Sage + Lavendar, Apple Harvest and Cinammon Vanilla. Essentially, you can decide what Jacob Elordi's Bath Water smells like.

So, what do you think? Will you be purchasing a Jacob Elordi's Bath Water candle or are you gonna pass on that one?

