People are losing it over Flounder and Sebastian in The Little Mermaid trailer

15 March 2023, 17:53 | Updated: 15 March 2023, 18:00

By Katie Louise Smith

"They de-yasssified Flounder..."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid finally arrived and the whole thing looks absolutely incredible.

Halle Bailey looks and sounds stunning as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King's Prince Eric is exactly how fans imagined a live-action version of the character should be... The underwater effects, the overall animation, King Triton, Ursula, the first look at the 'Kiss The Girl' boat scene... Cinema!

Buuut because it's a live-action remake, the sea creatures are also now much more realistic than the brightly coloured characters we know and love from the animated movie.

As a result, people are now roasting the new versions of Flounder and Sebastian, and the tweets are low-key hilarious.

The Little Mermaid trailer reveals first look at Flounder and Sebastian
The Little Mermaid trailer reveals first look at Flounder and Sebastian. Picture: Disney

In the trailer, fans get their first look at the iconic 'Part of Your World' scene where Ariel swims up to the surface while out looking for treasures with bestie Flounder. He also pops up a few times elsewhere in the trailer too.

But Flounder, voiced perfectly by Jacob Tremblay, is no longer the bright yellow and blue, big-eyed, expressive sidekick we recognise from the 1989 film. Flounder is now... well, he's a real fish. And he looks like a real fish. Because this is live-action movie.

Fans were taken aback by Flounder in particular, with actor Joel Kim Booster joking that they "de-yassified" the character.

Flounder isn't the only character in the trailer who the internet couldn't stop talking about either.

Sebastian, voiced by Hamilton icon Daveed Diggs, also caught some shade from people who thought the crab looked... way too much like an actual crab.

"Filmgoers waited 34 years but it was worth it: we finally got an anatomically accurate Sebastian," cartoonist Rob DenBleyker joked.

Jokes aside, the first look at the highly-anticipated film was genuinely impressive, and we WILL be seated when it drops in May... ready to stan realistic Flounder and anatomically accurate Sebastian!

Read more The Little Mermaid news here:

WATCH: Scream 6 cast take on The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

You

Scream 7: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers and news about the next Scream movie

The Last of Us fans are defending Joel after his controversial hospital scene

The Last of Us fans defend Joel’s controversial decision to save Ellie

The Last of Us

Jenna Ortega turned down Wednesday "multiple times" before accepting it

Jenna Ortega turned down Wednesday "multiple times" before accepting it

Wednesday

Trending on PopBuzz

Scream 6 directors want to bring Neve Campbell back as Sidney for Scream 7

Scream 6 directors want Neve Campbell to return as Sidney in Scream 7

You fans spot season 1 scene that foreshadows Joe's season 4 twist

You season 4's huge Joe plot twist was foreshadowed in season 1

You

How to watch Scream 6 online: Is there a streaming release date?

How to watch Scream 6 online: Here's when and where it's available to stream

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift

Who dies in Scream 6? Directors explain why they didn't kill off certain characters

Scream 6 directors explain why they didn't kill off certain characters in new movie

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education