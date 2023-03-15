People are losing it over Flounder and Sebastian in The Little Mermaid trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

"They de-yasssified Flounder..."

The first trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid finally arrived and the whole thing looks absolutely incredible.

Halle Bailey looks and sounds stunning as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King's Prince Eric is exactly how fans imagined a live-action version of the character should be... The underwater effects, the overall animation, King Triton, Ursula, the first look at the 'Kiss The Girl' boat scene... Cinema!

Buuut because it's a live-action remake, the sea creatures are also now much more realistic than the brightly coloured characters we know and love from the animated movie.

As a result, people are now roasting the new versions of Flounder and Sebastian, and the tweets are low-key hilarious.

The Little Mermaid trailer reveals first look at Flounder and Sebastian. Picture: Disney

In the trailer, fans get their first look at the iconic 'Part of Your World' scene where Ariel swims up to the surface while out looking for treasures with bestie Flounder. He also pops up a few times elsewhere in the trailer too.

But Flounder, voiced perfectly by Jacob Tremblay, is no longer the bright yellow and blue, big-eyed, expressive sidekick we recognise from the 1989 film. Flounder is now... well, he's a real fish. And he looks like a real fish. Because this is live-action movie.

Fans were taken aback by Flounder in particular, with actor Joel Kim Booster joking that they "de-yassified" the character.

WHAT DID THEY DO TO FLOUNDER pic.twitter.com/MgQObEyKPE — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) March 13, 2023

I know the Disney live-action films are supposed to be realistic but they can give us a lil more cartoon in the animals.



Flounder look like we bout to toss him in some Zatarain’s and fry him 😭 pic.twitter.com/RY4nhTh9aR — Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) March 14, 2023

Flounder isn't the only character in the trailer who the internet couldn't stop talking about either.

Sebastian, voiced by Hamilton icon Daveed Diggs, also caught some shade from people who thought the crab looked... way too much like an actual crab.

"Filmgoers waited 34 years but it was worth it: we finally got an anatomically accurate Sebastian," cartoonist Rob DenBleyker joked.

filmgoers waited 34 years but it was worth it: we finally got an anatomically accurate Sebastian pic.twitter.com/lkeFsSgDhZ — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) March 13, 2023

What’s sad about this is that Disney has the money to make this possible pic.twitter.com/bRcCu5C2gc — Mari 💖 (@ComicLoverMari) February 27, 2023

Jokes aside, the first look at the highly-anticipated film was genuinely impressive, and we WILL be seated when it drops in May... ready to stan realistic Flounder and anatomically accurate Sebastian!

