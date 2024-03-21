Margot Robbie is reportedly producing a live-action The Sims movie

The Sims 5 is officially in the works as sneak peek is revealed

By Sam Prance

This will mark the first time that The Sims has ever been adapted into a live-action film.

The Sims players assemble! Margot Robbie is reportedly making all our childhood dreams come true by making a Sims film.

There's no denying that The Sims raised an entire generation. Ever since the first edition of the iconic game debuted in 2000, people have been obsessed with it. Whether you're building your dream home, taking your own fictional family from rags to riches, or simply going on a murderous rampage, there are countless ways to entertain yourself in The Sims universe.

Now, The Sims is reportedly coming to the big screen for the first time and Margot Robbie has been tipped to produce it.

A live-action The Sims movie is reportedly in the works with Margot Robbie. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon, EA / Alamy Stock Photo

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Sims will be helmed by Kate Herron who has previously directed episodes of Sex Education, Loki and The Last of Us. As well as directing the project, Kate will "co-write the screenplay" with Briony Redman who is also a writer on episodes of the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

Elsewhere, it's been revealed that The Sims movie will be produced by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment as well as Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap. To date, LuckyChap have produced hit films including I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, Birds of Prey, Barbie and Saltburn.

Electronic Arts (EA Games), who publish The Sims, will also be heavily involved in the project.

Of course, the whole internet is living for the news. Here are just a few of the reactions.

i need them to explain BELLA GOTH, them caliente bitches, that lady wit all them dead husbands, the landgraab disowned son, and WHAT HAPPENED TO THE ALTOS??? https://t.co/WiAXorDXIK pic.twitter.com/zEMYBMDs8n — im sorry i just wanted a frosty (@marpeezi) March 21, 2024

me if there is a woohoo scene in The Sims Movie: https://t.co/KkqEvUgS3Q pic.twitter.com/EjAUAlXzar — Luddle is ✨ Sensational ✨. 💎 (@LuddySimmer) March 21, 2024

the whole movie better be in simlish with subtitles or there’s no point in doing it https://t.co/0WDw2uW5kC — Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) March 21, 2024

Who will be in The Sims cast?

As it stands, no casting information for The Sims movie has been revealed as it's in the early stages of development. That being said, we need a live-action Bella Goth in this movie as well as appearances from classic Sims families such as the Landgraabs and the Calientes.

Whether or not The Sims will be a meta-film like Barbie is yet to be seen but with Margot involved, we have no doubt that it will live up to the game.

Who do you want to be in The Sims cast?

