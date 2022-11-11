Millie Bobby Brown says Finn Wolfhard is a "lousy" kisser

By Katie Louise Smith

"You exclaimed 'kissing sucks!' after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?"

Eleven might think Mike Wheeler is a good kisser, but Millie Bobby Brown just hilariously roasted her co-star Finn Wolfhard's on-screen smooching skills.

Millie took part in Vanity Fair's Lie Detector test interview where she answered several questions about her life and her career so far. In and amongst those questions were several queries about her time on Stranger Things, including one question about her kissing scenes with Finn.

In case you didn't know, Millie and Finn's very first kisses (ever) were with each other, in character as Eleven and Mike during season 1 of Stranger Things. Across the seasons, El and Mike have shared several more kisses, but according to Millie, Finn's technique has apparently not improved.

Millie Bobby Brown hilariously reveals Finn Wolfhard is a "lousy" kisser. Picture: Vanity Fair via YouTube, Netflix

In the interview, Millie is asked: "You exclaimed 'kissing sucks!' after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?"

Millie then replies, "he is," before the administrator confirms that she's telling the truth.

When asked if Finn had got better at his on-screen kisses over the years, Millie – who at this point is desperately trying not to laugh – replies, "Not with me, no."

The interviewer then asks Millie if she has ever told Finn that he was a bad kisser. Turns out that she has not told him that small detail, but she's "ok" with him finding out thanks to this interview.

Way back in 2016, Millie discussed her first kiss with Finn in an interview with Interview magazine.

Speaking about her first-ever kiss being filmed for the show, Millie said: "It was definitely strange. It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I’d done it, I thought, ‘Wow. It makes sense for the storyline.’"

Maddy Ziegler, who was conducting the interview, then revealed that Finn reacted well to the kiss, while Millie herself apparently turned around and said, "kissing sucks!"

