Never Have I Ever season 3 will be released on Netflix on August 12th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Let's go, girls! Never Have I Ever is back, back, back again! Season 2 is now just hours away from dropping back onto our screens, but what time does it actually come out on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever season 2 is set to see everyone's favourite messy teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishan) back in business, and this time, she's with her new boyfriend (!) Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). But will they stay the course? Or will those lingering feelings that Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) has for Devi sabotage the whole thing?

As always, Netflix release their TV shows and movies based on the time at their headquarters in California. Never Have I Ever season 3 will be released on August 11th at midnight Pacific Time (PT) but the exact time it will appear on your Netflix account will vary depending on where you live in the world.

Scroll down for the exact time Never Have I Ever season 3 comes out on Netflix in your country.

What time does Never Have I Ever season 3 come out on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever season 3 will be released on Friday 11th August at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Never Have I Ever season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

What will happen in Never Have I Ever season 3?

After that wild season 2 ending, Never Have I Ever season 3 will likely explore Devi and Paxton's relationship in more detail, now that the two are dating. Will it all be smooth sailing? Will there be a few bumps in the road? (I mean, it's Devi Vishwakumar, of course there will be a few bumps in the road.)

Then, there's still the issue of Ben, who appears to have lingering feelings towards Devi. On top of that, there's also Aneesa's relationship with Ben, too. How the hell is all that going to pan out?

In the trailer, it also looks like there's another guy who Devi might end up thirsting over: Des played by Anirudh Pisharody.

Elsewhere, we'll be catching up on the love lives of everyone else including Fabiola and Eve, Eleanor, Kamala and maybe even Nalini.

