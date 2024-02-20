One Day author reveals what happens to Dexter after the series ends

By Sam Prance

David Nicholls has officially filled One Day fans in on where Dexter is now.

One Day author David Nicholls has opened up about Dexter's future and what happens to the character after the book ends.

Ever since One Day came out in 2009, people have been obsessed with Dexter and Emma's will-they-won't-they love story. In 2011, the book was adapted into a film with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. Now, One Day is gaining a whole new group of fans thanks to Netflix's series starring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod as the beloved couple.

Just like the book, Netflix's show ends with a devastating twist and fans now want to know what's next for Dexter after the credits roll. Thankfully for us, David Nicholls has officially explained what Dexter would be doing after the events of the story.

WARNING: ONE DAY SPOILERS BELOW

One Day author reveals what happens to Dexter after the series ends. Picture: Netflix

As you'll know if you've read the book or watched the show, Dexter and Emma do eventually get together. However, after a few years of being a couple and even trying for children, Emma tragically dies after being hit by a car. The series then ends with Dexter processing Emma's death and finding ways to continue to live while still honouring her memory.

The book and series both end in 2008, and fans have long been desperate to know what Dexter would be doing in 2024. David has now answered this question on Instagram. Last week (Feb 11), David shared a post thanking all the directors behind Netflix's One Day and he then began replying to fan questions in the comments.

One fan asked: "An amazing book with an amazing show. Thank you for giving us a masterpiece. May I ask, where do you see Dex after all these years?"

David then replied: "I think about this a lot and the good news is – I think he’s fine, a good father, steady and successful, sometimes a flirt and a fool, but definitely happy."

David Nicholls responds to a fan on Instagram. Picture: @davisnicholls via Instagram

So there we have it! Dexter is still his loveable, flirtatious self but his priorities have changed, he's found happiness and his daughter is his priority.

