By Sam Prance

Grover's diet in Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ is very different to the books.

You're watching Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ and wondering why it differs a little bit from the books? Well, Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri has now explained why Disney+ made some changes to Grover in their adaptation.

There's no denying that Aryan is perfect in the role of Grover. Not only does he expertly capture the warmth and humour of the beloved satyr but he also has a palpable chemistry with his co-stars. Together, Aryan, Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries, who play Percy Jackson and Annabeth Chase respectively, bring the core trio of the books to life.

Nevertheless, there is a major difference between Grover in the series and the books and now Aryan has addressed it.

Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri explains why Disney made one huge change to Grover. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Disney+

Fans of the books will already know that Grover has a pretty interesting diet in the books. He has a habit for eating furniture, tin cans and aluminium. However, in the series, Grover doesn't eat any of those things. In fact, it appears that his diet is pretty similar to Percy and Annabeth's.

Discussing the change with The Direct, Aryan said: "Because you know, a lot of younger kids are going to be watching the show, and we don’t really want any eight-year-olds eating tin cans."

He then joked: "So, yeah, we’ve maybe went a little light on eating sharp metal objects."

Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Jeffries in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Picture: Disney+ / Alamy

Another thing Grover eats in the books is cheese enchiladas and they tried something for the series that didn't make the cut. He said: "The props team came up with like a fondant tin can. And I downed two of those things. And I’m pretty sure the fear was if they put those in the show, I wouldn’t stop eating them."

Discussing the general changes to the show in a behind-the-scenes video for Disney+, author Rick Riordan said: "In terms of updating the story, it was important that I looked at it with fresh eyes and made sure the story was speaking to all kids and that everyone could see themselves."

