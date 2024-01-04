Walker Scobell says Percy Jackson would easily beat Harry Potter in a fight

4 January 2024

Meet Percy Jackson’s Walker Scobell

By Sam Prance

According to Walker Scobell, Harry Potter would be no match for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians main character.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell says he thinks Percy Jackson would beat Harry Potter in a fight.

Just like Harry Potter before it, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has an intensely loyal fandom who have grown up with the franchise. Instead of best friends Harry, Ron and Hermione, fans have Percy, Grover and Annabeth to fall in love with and Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries effortlessly bring those characters to life in the Disney+ series.

Now, Walker has opened up about comparisons between Percy and Harry and revealed that he'd like to see them fight.

Walker Scobell says Percy Jackson would easily beat Harry Potter in a fight. Picture: Disney+ / Alamy Stock Photo, Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

Walker recently appeared on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast and, during the interview, he was asked which comic book hero he'd like to see Percy battle against. Josh then gave him the option to team up with a hero instead and Walker said: "I think there's only one team up option: Spider-Man."

As for versus, Walker added: "I do want to see Percy versus Harry Potter at some point. It wouldn't be much of a fight though."

Josh then asked Walker to explain what he meant by that and Walker said: "Oh my God, I'm sorry but I'm just gonna elaborate on this real quick. It would not be a fight at all. Oh my gosh."

He ended by saying: "I don't know how you could say Harry Potter would win that."

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS cast & Rick Riordan talk new Disney series! I Happy Sad Confused

Of course, Harry is a very powerful wizard with access to deadly spells but fans of Percy will know that he can control water and use it as his own deadly weapon.

What do you think? Is Harry a match for Percy?

