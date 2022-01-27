Percy Jackson fans want Logan Lerman cast as Poseidon in Disney+ series

27 January 2022, 18:07

By Katie Louise Smith

"Casting directors for Percy Jackson best not be looking anywhere other than Logan Lerman for Poseidon"

With the news that Disney+ have now officially given the green light to the new Percy Jackson TV series, it's time for us all to start manifesting one very important casting detail: Logan Lerman as Poseidon.

In case you hadn't heard, author Rick Riordan has now confirmed that Percy Jackson & the Olympians will finally be coming to our screens. The live-action series will follow "the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one," and casting is now currently underway to find the perfect Percy.

Logan Lerman famously played Percy Jackson on-screen in the 2010 and 2013 movies. While his take on the character is beloved by fans, the movies were criticised for ageing Percy up too quickly. Logan was pretty much the right actor at the wrong time.

For years now, fans have been very vocal about how much they'd love to see Logan Lerman play Poseidon in a reboot of the franchise. And now it looks like the time might have finally arrived.

Fans want Logan Lerman cast as Poseidon in new Percy Jackson series
Fans want Logan Lerman cast as Poseidon in new Percy Jackson series. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon Studios, @analuisacorrigan via Instagram

Thanks to the photos of a bearded Logan, sporting longer, curlier, salt-and-pepper hair that surfaced back in 2020, fans' hopes and dreams of him being cast as Percy Jackson's father and the God of the sea have only got stronger.

The good news is that Logan has already said that he would "definitely consider" joining the show if there was a role for him. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "So, they announced the development of this show. I wonder when they will be ready to make it. They’ve got to approve scripts, budget it, and cast it. Do this whole thing. So, it could be a ways away for them, you know. I’m curious if there would be a role that would be interesting for me or something like that. I’d definitely consider it.”

Needless to say, a lot of people would absolutely kill to see that happen.

Fans have also been fan casting other actors in the roles of the Olympians in the Disney+ series too. Anna Diop as Aphrodite? I would like to see it! Sam Claflin as Apollo? Here for it! Robert Sheehan as Hades? Inspired! Oscar Isaac as Zeus? Yes, obviously! Alexandra Daddario as Athena? MAKE! IT! HAPPEN!

Who would you cast as the Olympians in the Disney+ show?

