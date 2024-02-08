Percy Jackson fans are worried the cast will be "too old" in season 2

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Percy Jackson season 2 is officially on the way but how old will the cast be when they start filming it?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Percy Jackson has been renewed for season 2 but fans are now worried that the cast will be too old to play their characters.

As soon as Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted on Disney+, fans began praising the show for successfully capturing the tone of the Rick Riordan novels. The previous Logan Lerman movies were heavily criticised for straying too far from the books. By contrast, the show is a much more loyal adaptation and the cast are much closer in age to their characters.

Yesterday (Feb 7), Disney+ announced that they have ordered Percy Jackson season 2 and the news was met with joy from fans who are excited to see the second book, Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters, adapted for the small screen.

However, it's almost two years since filming on season 1 began and fans are now concerned Disney+ have left it too late.

How old are the Percy Jackson cast?

Percy Jackson fans are worried the cast will be too old in season 2. Picture: Disney+, Karwai Tang/WireImage

As it stands Walker Scobell, who plays Percy, is 15, Leah Sava' Jeffries, who plays Annabeth, is 14 and Aryan Simhadri, who plays Grover, is 17. With filming on season 2 still yet to begin it's unclear how old the cast will be when production starts. As it stands, they team have said that they've only planned out initial ideas and writing still needs to take place.

In Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters, Percy and Annabeth are both 13 and Grover is in his 20s but looks the same age as Percy and Annabeth. With four more books to adapt still, Disney+ will need to do a fast turnaround on future seasons if they want to keep the cast similar ages to their characters. Walker is now two years older than Percy.

Reacting online in a viral tweet, one person wrote: "They need to start filming rn before they start college." It's since been liked over 94,000 times.

Another said: "We need them to renew for season 3 too! These kids are going to be in their 20s by season 5 at this rate."

Someone also tweeted: "They gotta film this ASAP. these kids grow up so fast."

They need to start filming rn before they start college https://t.co/kJwmwILIQ3 — paul (@paulswhtn) February 7, 2024

We need them to renew for season 3 too! These kids are going to be in their 20s by season 5 at this rate — Ismail Baloch (@IsmailBalo10234) February 8, 2024

They gotta film this ASAP. these kids grow up so fast — Ophelia Overdose (@miss_overdose) February 8, 2024

when they said they weren’t going to age up for casting I started wondering if the producers had some kind of idea and plan on how to even try and do that in 5 seasons but they already got some of the kids pushing 18 and 20 — i be saying shit (@ipadtvthrowaway) February 7, 2024

Walker grew six+ inches during filming of the first season (which took almost a year and finished over six months ago) and they haven’t even started the second. 😳 — Eric Charles Larson (@echarleslarson) February 8, 2024

Walker Scobell recently told Zach Sang that he was worried he was too old to play Percy even in season 1. Describing his first audition, he said: "I think I was freshly turned 12, same age as the books, and I was super excited. I didn't hear from them for months after that and I thought I was too old at that point but I got another callback at that point."

He continued: "I did a couple more auditions and then they told me I got it, which was awesome but the whole time I was terrified that I was going to be too old to film it because he's in sixth grade, he's supposed to be 12 and I was turning 14 while we were filming it." Walker actually grew six inches while filming season 1.

Nevertheless, now that people have fallen in love with the cast, we doubt that their ages will be too much of a problem in future seasons.

Read more Percy Jackson news here: