Brandi from Quiet On Set: What happened and who is she?

Watch the Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Where is Brandi from Quiet On Set now? The former Nickelodeon child actor left the business and never returned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault that some readers may find triggering and disturbing.

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has been all over the internet in the past week or so. The four-part docuseries alleges a whole host of incidences of inappropriate dynamics and behaviours behind-the-scenes at Nickelodeon.

Amongst the people who have come forward with their stories is Drake Bell, who identifies himself as the unnamed minor in the 2004 sexual assault conviction of Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Viewers also hear from the mother of Brandi, a former child actor who was sent sexually explicit images by a production assistant at the network. Viewers have now begun to speculate who Brandi is, and why her mother was speaking about her in the past tense.

What happened to Brandi from Quiet on Set?

Quiet On Set's Brandi: What happened to her and where is she now? Picture: Investigation Discovery via YouTube

In episode 2, viewers hear the story of Brandi, an 11-year-old victim who received a sexually explicit email from production assistant Jason Handy. Handy later confessed to being a paeodphile and was imprisoned on other charges.

Brandi was an extra on The Amanda Show, and her mother MJ recounted the horrifying story of what happened to her daughter while in contact with Handy.

After filming wrapped, Handy kept in contact with Brandi over email, with her mother believing it was fine. After one email caused Brandi to shut the computer down and run to her room, her mother checked what he was sending her.

Her mother explains that Handy had sent Brandi a sexually explicit image of himself, "because he wanted her to see that he was thinking of her." Brandi's mother has been judged by viewers for not reporting Handy to the police at the time, out of fear she would be labelled a bad parent. Instead, she opted to "make sure I keep her far away from him".

Child Actor's Mother Uncovers Emails From Adult Crew Member On Set | Quiet On Set

Is Brandi from Quiet On Set still alive? Where is she now?

Brandi is referred to in past tense when her mother recounts the story, but that's likely because her mother was speaking about a situation that happened in the past, over 20 years ago.

After the horrifying email situation, her mother explained that Brandi "left the business and never returned". Understandably, based on the fact that she is not part of the docuseries, it looks like Brandi wants to remain out of the public eye and does not want her real identity to be revealed.

The name 'Brandi' is also believed to be an alias. And based on the details given in the show about her age when it happened, she would have been born in either 1988 or 1989.

In an interview with Forbes, co-director Emma Schwartz revealed she contacted Brandi's mother, not Brandi: "I didn't even know if I had the right address. And a week later, I got an email from her [the mother], and she was like, 'You know, I've been waiting 20 years for the right time to talk. And I feel like this is a sign.'"

Who is Brandi from Quiet On Set? What happened to her? Picture: Investigation Discovery via YouTube

Due to the unknown identity of Brandi, TikTok has spun out of control trying to find out who she is. So much so that they began speculating whether or not it was singer Brandi Carlile.

It's obviously not. Not only has Brandi Carlile never worked as a child actor on Nickelodeon, she was also 18 years old when the first episode of The Amanda Show aired.

TikTok sleuths have also been criticised for digging to find Brandi's real identity when it's she clear that she does not want it to be public. If Brandi decides to she wants to tell her story, she will in her own time.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by child abuse, the following organisations may be able to help:

Child Line: https://www.childline.org.uk/

The Child Help National Child Abuse Hotline: https://childhelphotline.org/

NSPCC: https://www.nspcc.org.uk/

Samaritans: https://www.samaritans.org/

Read more Quiet On Set news: