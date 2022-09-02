Ross Lynch says he wasn’t allowed to kiss or take his shirt off in Teen Beach Movie

By Sam Prance

"They had me in this like yellow rash guard the whole time."

Ross Lynch has revealed that he wasn't allowed to kiss his co-stars or take his shirt off in the original Teen Beach Movie film.

For anyone watching the Disney Channel in 2013, the Teen Beach movies were formative cinema. The films tell the story of a teen surfing couple, Brady (Ross Lynch) and McKenzie (Maia Mitchell) who get swept away by a giant wave. When the duo regain consciousness, they're trapped inside Brady's favourite movie Wet Side Story. Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Now, Ross Lynch has opened up about filming the iconic films and let slip that there were some pretty strict rules on set.

How old was Ross Lynch in Teen Beach Movie?

Ross Lynch says he wasn’t allowed to kiss or take his shirt off in Teen Beach Movie. Picture: BuzzFeed, Francisco Roman/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Yesterday (Sep 1), Ross Lynch read fan thirst tweets for BuzzFeed and, during the video, he reacts to a tweet in which a fan writes: "I remember Ross Lynch in Teen Beach Movie specifically being my biggest sexual awakening. It's all his fault." In response, Ross laughs and says: "That movie's like really innocent too!"

Ross then reveals: "You know what's funny, actually, I didn't think they let me take my shirt off for that film. They had me in this like yellow rash guard the whole time. And they also, for some reason, they didn't want Maia and I to kiss in the first movie... but we kissed anyway."

Given that Ross was just 16 at the time of filming the first Teen Beach Movie, we imagine that the reason why the Disney Channel were so strict on Ross wearing a shirt and not kissing was because of his age.

Ross' co-stars, by contrast, were a little older. Maia Mitchell was 19, Grace Phipps (Lela) was 21, and Garrett Clayton (Tanner), who did appear shirtless in the film, was 22 when the movie came out.

Of course, Ross is now 26 and regularly takes his shirt off both on and off-screen. From Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to his The Driver Era shows, Ross fans have plenty of age-appropriate Ross thirst content.

