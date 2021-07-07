Sex/Life viewers spot huge continuity error in full frontal shower scene

7 July 2021, 16:54

By Katie Louise Smith

A massive detail about Brad's body was missing in that shower scene and none of us even realised.

It's been almost two weeks since Netflix released their new and NSFW Sex/Life series, and people have not stopped talking about Adam Demos' full frontal shower scene in episode 3. The scene in question has even gone viral on TikTok with people sharing their live reactions to the now infamous moment.

But it turns out there's actually a big ol' continuity error in that scene concerning a certain part of Brad's body, and we guarantee you didn't notice it because you were too busy staring at something else, weren't ya, ya filthy animals?!

Remember Brad's hip tattoo? Well, it seems to have disappeared during that shower scene...

READ MORE: Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are actually dating IRL

Sex/Life: What happened to Brad's bumblebee tattoo?
Sex/Life: What happened to Brad's bumblebee tattoo? Picture: Netflix

For those that have not yet watched the entirety of Sex/Life, the timeline jumps between present day and Billie's memories as she recounts and writes down certain encounters with Brad in her journal.

The shower scene in episode 3 takes place in the present day, shortly after Cooper heads into the city to find out a little more about the rich, music producer ex-boyfriend that his wife Billie has been fantasising about.

In a flashback scene in episode 4, we later find out that Brad got a tattoo of two bumblebees in honour of him and Billie on his left hip when they were previously together. At the end of that episode, Brad reveals that he still has the tattoo after all those years over a FaceTime call with Billie, in a scene that takes place in the present day.

Now fans have just realised that the bumblebee tattoo is nowhere to be seen on Brad's body during that nude shower scene.

Sex/Life: Brad's bumblebee tattoo is shown in a flashback
Sex/Life: Brad's bumblebee tattoo is shown in a flashback. Picture: Netflix

The error is probably just a mistake where production simply forgot to add the tattoo to Adam's body for the shower scene. Although, the omission has now reignited the conversation about how real that scene actually is.

Sex/Life showrunner Stacy Rukeyser recently addressed all the speculation and conversation about Adam Demos' full frontal moment in an interview with Collider, saying: “That’s not a body double. I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic? And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it, which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”

READ MORE: Here's how the Sex/Life ending sets up season 2

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Emily Alyn Lynd: 12 facts about Gossip Girl

Emily Alyn Lynd: 12 facts about Gossip Girl's Audrey Hope you need to know
Savannah Smith

Savannah Smith: 11 facts about Gossip Girl's Monet de Haan you need to know
Jordan Alexander: 12 facts about Gossip Girl's Jul

Jordan Alexander: 12 facts about Gossip Girl's Julien Calloway you should know
Gossip Girl release time on HBO Max: When does it come it?

Gossip Girl release time: Here's what time it comes out on HBO Max
Where to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK

How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in the UK online

Gossip Girl

Trending on PopBuzz

Which Too Hot To Handle season 2 contestant are you?

QUIZ: Which Too Hot To Handle season 2 contestant are you?

Emma Corrin shows fans their first binder and opens up about their gender identity

Emma Corrin shows fans their first binder and opens up about their gender identity

Celeb

Drake Bell reveals he has a son after pleading guilty to child endangerment

Drake Bell reveals he has a son after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment

Celeb

Envy Peru will be a guest judge in the Drag Race España semi-finals

Drag Race España reveal Envy Peru will be a guest judge in the semi-finals

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer: Do Elle and Noah end up together?

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer teases heartbreak for Elle and Noah

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale