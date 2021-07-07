Sex/Life viewers spot huge continuity error in full frontal shower scene

By Katie Louise Smith

A massive detail about Brad's body was missing in that shower scene and none of us even realised.

It's been almost two weeks since Netflix released their new and NSFW Sex/Life series, and people have not stopped talking about Adam Demos' full frontal shower scene in episode 3. The scene in question has even gone viral on TikTok with people sharing their live reactions to the now infamous moment.

But it turns out there's actually a big ol' continuity error in that scene concerning a certain part of Brad's body, and we guarantee you didn't notice it because you were too busy staring at something else, weren't ya, ya filthy animals?!

Remember Brad's hip tattoo? Well, it seems to have disappeared during that shower scene...

Sex/Life: What happened to Brad's bumblebee tattoo? Picture: Netflix

For those that have not yet watched the entirety of Sex/Life, the timeline jumps between present day and Billie's memories as she recounts and writes down certain encounters with Brad in her journal.

The shower scene in episode 3 takes place in the present day, shortly after Cooper heads into the city to find out a little more about the rich, music producer ex-boyfriend that his wife Billie has been fantasising about.

In a flashback scene in episode 4, we later find out that Brad got a tattoo of two bumblebees in honour of him and Billie on his left hip when they were previously together. At the end of that episode, Brad reveals that he still has the tattoo after all those years over a FaceTime call with Billie, in a scene that takes place in the present day.

Now fans have just realised that the bumblebee tattoo is nowhere to be seen on Brad's body during that nude shower scene.

Sex/Life: Brad's bumblebee tattoo is shown in a flashback. Picture: Netflix

The error is probably just a mistake where production simply forgot to add the tattoo to Adam's body for the shower scene. Although, the omission has now reignited the conversation about how real that scene actually is.

Sex/Life showrunner Stacy Rukeyser recently addressed all the speculation and conversation about Adam Demos' full frontal moment in an interview with Collider, saying: “That’s not a body double. I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic? And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it, which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”

