Skins' Kaya Scodelario thanks Jennette McCurdy for helping her realise her mum abused her

By Sam Prance

Skins' Kaya Scodelario has praised Jennette McCurdy's autobiography I'm Glad My Mom Died.

Kaya Scodelario has thanked Jennette McCurdy for helping her realise that she was abused by her mother with her memoir.

Last year, Jennette McCurdy released her critically-acclaimed autobiography I'm Glad My Mom Died. In the book, Jennette writes frankly about the abuse she experienced at the hands of her mother and the ways in which she was mistreated as a child actress. The book became an international best-seller with many readers praising Jennette's honesty and humour.

Now, Kaya Scodelario, who is best known for playing Effie in Skins, has revealed that Jennette's book has changed her life.

Skins' Kaya Scodelario thanks Jennette McCurdy for helping her realise her mum abused her. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Simon & Schuster

Last week (Dec 31), Jennette took to her Instagram to post a screenshot of I'm Glad My Mom Died at Number 2 on the New York Times bestseller list. She wrote: "Thank you all so much for keeping IGMMD on the new york times bestseller list for TWENTY consecutive weeks. I never could’ve imagined the book would make this kind of impact."

Shortly afterwards, Kaya had left a comment on the post. Praising Jennette, she wrote: "Jennette you don’t know me but I just wanted to say thank you so much for putting into words something I’ve never been able to. Thanks to you (and an amazing therapist) I now see that I had an abusive mother and was screwed by the industry."

Kaya ended by adding: "Your book made me laugh and cry in a way I’ve need to so badly for years. Thank you. I’m sure writing it was triggering and stressful but I hope you are aware of how many people you have helped. Love".

Kaya also took to Instagram stories to call I'm Glad My Mom Died "the most important book of a generation".

Kaya Sodelario leaves comment on Jennette McCurdy's Instagram page. Picture: @jennettemccurdy via Instagram

While Kaya hasn't spoken publicly about her mother being abusive before, she has spoken about their relationship. Talking to the Mirror in 2017, Kaya explained: "When I was growing up, we didn’t have much money. What was important in my house was to have food on the table. I want to give a life back to her as she gave her whole life up for me."

Kaya then continued: "My mom was very strict. I used to hate it. She raised me alone and she suffered depression most of her life. It can be very dark, very difficult, especially as a teenager. It put a lot of pressure on our relationship. I wanted to help but I was 16 and probably not saying the right thing."

Taking to TikTok earlier this year, Kaya also opened up about the negative impact that starring in Skins had on her. She wrote: "It was a beautiful time but also the deep-rooted cause of a lot of my issues now."

