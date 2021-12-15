Is Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

15 December 2021, 14:51

By Sam Prance

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD - We finally know if Tobey Maguire is in the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast or not.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally been released in cinemas and Marvel fans now know if the Tobey Maguire rumours are true.

Since early 2020, there have been rumours that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland and the rest of the cast have made sure not to let anything slip but fans believe that the No Way Home trailer lowkey hinted that Tobey would appear. In one scene, Tom appears to wear one of Tobey's Peter Parker outfits.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Now, Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to watch and the truth behind the Tobey rumours have finally been revealed.

Is Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast?

Is Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast? Picture: Sony Pictures

The short answer is yes. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both play a major role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film picks up right after Mysterio exposes Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man and ruins his reputation. In a bid to fix things, Peter asks Dr. Strange to restore his identity with magic. However, this breaks open the multiverse and chaos ensues.

READ MORE: Spider-Man: No Way Home has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

As the trailer demonstrates, five supervillains from past Spider-Man films enter Peter's universe (Electro, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman and Lizard. It's not just the villains who appear though. Both Tobey and Andrew's versions of Spider-Man appear too and they then work together with Tom's Peter Parker to save his identity and the world.

In other words, Tobey and Andrew meet for the first time. Iconic right!

Is Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Picture: Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection, Sony Pictures / The Hollywood Archive

To find out exactly what happens, who dies and who survives, make sure to book Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets.

