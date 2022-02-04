A Supernatural prequel with Jensen Ackles has been order by The CW

4 February 2022, 12:21

By Sam Prance

Jensen Ackles will narrate The Winchesters but his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki will not be involved.

Jensen Ackles' new Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, is coming to The CW and Jensen will narrate the show as Dean.

Last year (Jun 25), Supernatural fans were divided after Jensen Ackles revealed that he was creating a Supernatural prequel series and Jared Padalecki let slip he hadn't been told about it. He tweeted: "Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Since then, Jensen and Jared have patched things up and now The CW have officially ordered a pilot of The Winchesters.

READ MORE: Jensen Ackles opens up about fallout with Jared Padalecki over the Supernatural prequel

A Supernatural prequel with Jensen Ackles has been order by The CW
A Supernatural prequel with Jensen Ackles has been order by The CW. Picture: Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo, AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Yesterday (Feb 3), Variety confirmed that Jensen's The Winchesters has been picked up by The CW. The official description for the show reads: "Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), the show is the untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

As it stands, Jared Padalecki will not appear in The Winchesters in any capacity as Sam. However, given that both he and Jensen are on good terms now, it's possible that Sam could feature in a voiceover for the show later down the line. As it stands, no casting details have been announced. (Who would you like to play John and Mary?)

In further exciting news, The CW have also ordered a pilot of Jared's new Walker spin-off Walker: Independence. The new prequel will be set in the 1800s and follow Abby Walker on her quest for revenge after her husband is brutally murdered before her eyes. Jared will executive produce the series.

Following the news, Jensen wrote: "A huge congrats to, my brother, @jaredpadalecki and the whole #walkerfamily on their great news. So damn excited for you guys!!!" on Instagram. Jared returned the favour by writing: "Congratulations!" in reference to The Winchesters.

We love to see both Winchester brothers thrive!

READ MORE: Supernatural's Misha Collins confirms Castiel is gay and in love with Dean

WATCH: Drag Race UK vs The World cast take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Sebastian Stan slammed for saying he watched Pam & Tommy sex tape for "research"

Sebastian Stan slammed for saying he watched Pam & Tommy sex tape for "research"
Barbie Ferreira calls out "backhanded compliments" about her body

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira calls out "backhanded compliments" about her body

Euphoria

Drag Race UK vs The World Lemon

Drag Race UK vs The World’s Lemon claps back at the judges "confusing" critiques | PopBuzz Meets

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sydney Sweeney shares behind-the-scenes of hot tub scene

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney reveals how she filmed that disgusting hot tub scene

Euphoria

Scream 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the sequel

Scream 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the sequel

Trending on PopBuzz

What did Hubble see on your birthday?

What did Hubble see on your birthday? How to find NASA picture from your birth date

Viral

What is the cupcake on Instagram?

What is the cupcake on Instagram? The notification explained

Social Media

Is Maddy pregnant? The Euphoria season 2 theory explained

Euphoria fans have a theory that Maddy will get pregnant with Nate's baby and I'm literally shaking

Euphoria

Tommy Dorfman's husband Peter Zurkuhlen files for divorce

Tommy Dorfman's husband Peter Zurkuhlen files for divorce

Celeb

Zooey Deschanel says New Girl writers thought she had too much chemistry with Jake Johnson

Zooey Deschanel had "so much chemistry" with Jake Johnson in New Girl they had to be separated in scenes

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale