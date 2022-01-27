Tom Holland reveals how he first met Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and now I’m crying

By Sam Prance

Tom Holland was so nervous that he had to bring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon along with him for support.

Tom Holland has opened up about meeting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for the first time and how nervous he was.

Last month (Dec 23), Spider-Man fans dreams came true after Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in cinemas and Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield united on screen for the first time. The film sees Tobey and Andrew's versions of Peter Parker help Tom's Peter save the world. It's funny, it's moving and it's already broken huge box office records.

Now, Tom has revealed how he first met Tobey and Andrew and why he brought Zendaya and Jacob Batalon with him.

How did Tom Holland meet Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire?

Tom Holland reveals how he first met Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Picture: Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo, Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo, Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Peter Hammond with Tobey and Andrew for the official Spider-Man YouTube channel, Tom said: "It was daunting. It was very daunting because we were a long way into shooting before you guys showed up. The date of 'The other Spider-Mans are coming' was etched on my calendar. And the closer and closer I got, the more nervous I was."

He then added: "As soon as I met you guys in Atlanta, I realised I had nothing to be nervous about but, at our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob and Zendaya to come with me, to just kind of be there as my support system."

Tom continued: "Like 'I'm gonna go and meet these guys. I'm really nervous about it. We have to read the scene and I don't know how this is gonna go because we're all playing the same character and we all have to bring our own heart and soul into this. It means a lot to them and it means a lot to me.' So Jacob and Zendaya were there on that first day."

Tom Holland was so nervous that he had to bring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon along with him for support. Picture: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

As for what the day was like, Tom said: "I think it was really strange and almost a little unfair how they had us put the suits on and then just jump around in front of a camera together. That was one of the most bizarre experiences of my life and again Jacob and Zendaya were there to support me."

Tom ended by saying: "It was an amazing experience and from day one it was a rollercoaster that I didn't want to get off. And it was a lot of fun. It was so collaborative and so playful. It was just a lot of fun to be able to play with three guys in Spider-Men suits. It was a strange experience but one that I'll never forget."

Our hearts!

