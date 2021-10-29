Tom Holland says he has no contract to play Spider-Man again after No Way Home

29 October 2021, 12:25 | Updated: 29 October 2021, 12:47

By Sam Prance

Tom Holland says finishing Spider-Man: No Way Home filming was "bittersweet".

Tom Holland has opened up about his future as Spider-Man and it sounds like bad news for fans of the current Peter Parker.

Ever since Tom Holland was first cast as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, Marvel fans have adored his portrayal of the beloved character and his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man. Since then, Tom has played Spider-Man in many MCU films, including two standalone Spider-Man movies and the third, Spider-Man: No Way Home, comes out in December this year.

However, Tom is yet to confirm whether or not he'll be playing Spider-Man again and he just let slip some major news.

Tom Holland says he has no contract to play Spider-Man again after No Way Home
Tom Holland says he has no contract to play Spider-Man again after No Way Home. Picture: APL Archive / Alamy Stock Photo, Sony Pictures

Talking to Empire about No Way Home, Tom revealed that the last day of shooting was "a bittersweet day". The 25-year-old then explained: "It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract". In other words, he's currently not signed on to play Peter Parker in any future films or projects and this could be the end of his time playing the role.

Tom then added: "It’s just really difficult for me to talk about, because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain but I can’t because it would just ruin the film."

Exactly what Tom is unable to talk about is yet to be seen but if they dare kill Tom's Peter Parker, we will be rioting.

via GIPHY

This isn't the first time that the future of Tom as Spider-Man has been put into question. In 2019, Disney and Sony failed to come to an agreement over the rights to Spider-Man and it looked like Tom would no longer appear in the MCU. However, Tom drunk-called Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney and Sony later resolved the issue.

We will have to wait until December to find out exactly how Spider-Man: No Way from Home ends.

