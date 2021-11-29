Tom Holland confirmed to return as Spider-Man for another MCU trilogy

29 November 2021, 22:02 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 22:07

By Katie Louise Smith

Producer Amy Pascal confirmed that Tom Holland will return for another Spider-Man trilogy after No Way Home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spider-Man fans, we've got some great news about the future of Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker.

Earlier this year, Tom revealed that there was currently no contract for him to return as Peter Parker after No Way Home's release. Tom has also recently spoken about life after the MCU and hinted about his future as Spider-Man.

His quotes left fans on the edge of their seats, wondering whether or not he would even be returning at all after the events of the third movie in his trilogy.

But now, it looks like there's more Tom Holland to come as producer Amy Pascal has revealed that plans for another Spider-Man trilogy are in the works.

Will Tom Holland still be Spider-Man after No Way Home?

Tom Holland confirmed to be returning as Spider-Man after No Way Home
Tom Holland confirmed to be returning as Spider-Man after No Way Home. Picture: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Sony/Marvel via Alamy

In an interview with Fandango, the Spider-Man: No Way Home producer revealed that plans are already in motion to bring Tom Holland back for three more films.

Confirming that Sony will continue to collaborate with Marvel on future Spider-Man movies, Pascal said: "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

READ MORE: Tom Holland says Spider-Man: No Way Home is "brutal" and "not fun"

The interview also hints at the possibility of a live-action version of Miles Morales appearing in a future film too.

Responding to a question about whether including Miles was on the cards, Pascal said: "I would say there's so many things that we're going to be able to explore, but what we always have to do before we decide who the villain is going to be and what Spidey goes up against is what is the story we're telling about? You know? What's the Peter Parker story we're telling? What's the Miles Morales story that we're telling?

"The good thing about these movies is, as big as the canvas they take place on can be, they are always just stories about a kid."

Then, when the interviewer mentions Peter being a "kid from Queens," Pascal also adds, "Or Brooklyn, in the case of Miles, right?"

Three more Tom Holland Spider-Man movies and a potential Miles Morales appearance? Say no more! SAY! NO! MORE!

Listen to Charlie Craggs and NoseBleedFitz talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community. 

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Spider-Man No Way Home tickets resold for thousands on eBay

Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets are being resold on eBay for thousands
Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's ex boyfriend is reportedly Peter Cornell

Who is Peter Cornell? Selling Sunset's Christine and Emma's ex boyfriend reportedly revealed

Selling Sunset

Drag Race UK Krystal Versace

Drag Race UK's Krystal Versace crowns Anubis as Miss Congeniality of the season | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn blasts "sick" rumour she faked her pregnancy

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn blasts "sick" rumour she faked her pregnancy

Selling Sunset

Anubis is crowned Miss Congeniality of Drag Race UK Season 3

Drag Race UK's Anubis voted Miss Congeniality by the season 3 queens

RuPaul's Drag Race

Trending on PopBuzz

Halsey calls out people who only take their music produced by Nine Inch Nails seriously

Halsey says people are listening to them "for the first time ever" on new album

Halsey

The Power of Little Mix podcast is available on all platforms now

The Power of Little Mix podcast is available on all platforms now

Podcasts

Kim Kardashian and North West.

Kim Kardashian and North West launch their own joint TikTok account

Celeb

Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae.

Charli D'Amelio reveals why she unfollowed Addison Rae on Instagram

TikTok

Chrissy Teigen claps back at criticism for having an eyebrow transplant.

Chrissy Teigen claps back at criticism for having an eyebrow transplant

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale