XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

By Sam Prance

Will there be an XO, Kitty season 2? Here's what the cast and crew have said about the future of the show.

XO, Kitty is officially here and To All the Boys I've Loved Before fans can't get enough of it. Will there be a season 2 though?

Ever since Netflix announced that they were making a To All the Boys spin-off about Kitty (Anna Catchart), fans have been desperate to see it. XO, Kitty does not disappoint. The show sees Kitty move to boarding school in Seoul to be with her one true love: Dae (Minyeong Choi). However, all is not as it seems and, just like To All The Boys, XO, Kitty is overflowing with drama.

Every episode has a plot twist and the ending has left viewers wanting more. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about XO, Kitty season 2 including the release date, cast, plot details, trailers and a whole lot more.

When does XO, Kitty season 2 come out?

XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Has XO, Kitty been renewed for season 2?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal whether or not XO, Kitty is coming back for another season. Fans needn't worry though. Netflix usually wait a couple months before announcing whether or not their series have been renewed. As long as XO, Kitty is popular and the cast all want to come back, it seems likely that XO, Kitty will return for more romance.

We'll let you know as soon as the cast and To All the Boys author Jenny Han reveal more.

When is the XO, Kitty season 2 release date?

Unfortunately, we won't know any information about an XO, Kitty season 2 release date until season 2 has been confirmed. That being said, Netflix tend to wait around a year between releasing seasons of their shows so it's possible that XO, Kitty could come back to Netflix as soon as May, 2023.

Like XO, Kitty season 1, we imagine that XO, Kitty season 2 would have 10 half-hour episodes.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR XO, KITTY SEASON 1!

Who will be in the XO, Kitty season 2 cast? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the XO, Kitty season 2 cast?

If XO, Kitty is renewed for a second season, we imagine that all of the main cast will be back in season 2. In other words, we expect to see Anna Catchcart (Kitty), Minyeong Choi (Dae), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) and Regan Aliya (Juliana) and Yunjin Kim (Principal Jina Lim) all return in season 2.

Elsewhere, we imagine that season 2 would also introduce some new characters into the mix. We will let you know as soon as we know more.

What will happen in XO, Kitty season 2?

XO, Kitty season 1 ends with multiple cliffhangers that will no doubt be explored in a second season. First things first, Kitty confesses to Dae that she has feelings for someone else. He's convinced that it's Min Ho but Kitty then explains that she has fallen for Yuri. The pair breakup but it's unclear if that chapter is closed for good.

Kitty then tries to tell Yuri how she feels before flying back to the US but Juliana shows up and it becomes clear that she's still with Yuri. In fact, Yuri and Juliana's parents have now agreed to let them be together. In season 2, it seems likely that Kitty will explore her sexuality and end up in a love triangle with Yuri and Juliana.

If that weren't enough, Min Ho sits next to Kitty on her flight home and reveals that he's in love with her. Oh and Kitty also learns that her mother's first love was called Simon, so there's plenty for the writers to explore in season 2.

Is there an XO, Kitty season 2 trailer? Picture: Netflix

Is there an XO, Kitty season 2 trailer?

There aren't any XO, Kitty season 2 trailers just yet but we shall update you as soon as there are.