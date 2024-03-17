Young Royals season 3 finale release time: Here's when episode 6 comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Young Royals season 3 episode 6 will be released on Netflix on March 18th. Here is what time the finale will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

It's the end of an era, but hopefully not the end of a love story... Young Royals' finale episode is set to drop on Netflix in a matter of hours, but what time does it come out in your country?

For one final time, Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg will return as Wilhelm and Simon to wrap up the Swedish teen drama. So far in season 3, the couple have explored what it's like to be in a public relationship and have had to face some tough challenges along the way.

In the series finale, episode 6, we'll finally know if they end up together or not.

Netflix releases all of their movies and TV shows at the same time, but things are little different for this release. Young Royals season 3 episode 6 will be released at 5PM GMT, which means it will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Here's a full list of release times so you can be the first to start watching.

What time does Young Royals season 3 finale come out on Netflix?

Young Royals season 3 finale: Here's when it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Young Royals finale release times: Here's when season 3 episode 6 comes out in your country

Young Royals season 3 episode 6 (a.k.a. the series finale) will drop at a different time than usual. The final episode of Young Royals will be released on Monday March 18th at 5PM GMT. The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here is the release time for Young Royals season 3 series finale episode for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PDT) - 10:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 1:00 PM

Canada - 1:00 PM (Toronto), 10:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janeiro) - 2:00 PM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 5:00 PM

Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 PM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 7:00 PM

India (New Delhi) - 10:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 00:00 AM (Tuesday 19th)

Philippines (Manila) - 01:00 AM (Tuesday 19th)

Hong Kong - 01:00 AM (Tuesday 19th)

Singapore - 01:00 AM (Tuesday 19th)

Australia - 01:00 AM (Perth), 04:00 AM (Sydney) (Tuesday 19th)

Japan (Tokyo) - 02:00 AM (Tuesday 19th)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 06:00 AM (Tuesday 19th)

Young Royals season 3 release time: Here's when episode 6 comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

How does Young Royals season 3 end?

In the first five episodes of Young Royals season 3, we see Wilhelm and Simon finally explore what it's like to be an out couple. But at the end of those five episodes, it's clear that the two still have a lot of challenges to overcome.

Wilhelm and Simon appear to have broken up at the end of episode 5, as Simon tells Wilhelm: "Love shouldn't be this hard. Maybe this just won't work. I can't do this any more."

But all is not lost for fans hoping to see a happy ending for Wilhelm and Simon. Speaking to Attitude, Malte Gårdinger, who plays August, teased that fans will enjoy the show’s finale: "I’m pretty sure that people will feel happy with it. Some might not but overall, it’s a solid ending."

Alongside the final episode, the Young Royals Forever behind-the-scenes documentary at the making of the show will also become available to stream on Netflix.