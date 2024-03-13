Do Wilhelm and Simon end up together? Young Royals season 3 ending explained

Watch the Young Royals season 3 trailer

By Sam Prance

Wilhelm and Simon start Young Royals season 3 together but doe they break up and how does the show end?

Young Royals fans assemble! The final season is officially here but how does it end? What happens to Simon and Wilhelm?

Ever since Young Royals debuted on Netflix in 2021, viewers have been obsessed with Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon's (Omar Rudberg) on-off relationship. In season 1, the Swedish prince and Simon have a secret romance but things go awry when a video of them leaks. It isn't until the end of season 2 that Wilhelm publicly admits that he was in the video.

Young Royals season 3 starts with Wilhelm and Simon publicly together for the first time ever. Are they endgame though?

Young Royals season 3 ending explained: Do Wilhelm and Simon end up together? Picture: Netflix

In the first five episodes of Young Royals season 3, Wilhelm and Simon explore what it's like to be an out couple. However, it comes with many challenges. Wilhelm and Simon clash over their politics, in particular how they feel about the royal family. Not to mention, Wilhelm's family make Simon delete his social media and someone breaks into Simon's house.

On top of that, Wilhelm learns that his older brother was involved in homophobic hazing at Hillerska. Simon tries to be there for Wilhelm but Wilhelm lashes out at Simon and accuses him of judging Prince Erik. Confiding in his mum, Queen Kristina tells Wilhelm "love shouldn't be so hard". Wilhelm apologises to Simon though and they stay together.

Nevertheless, when it comes to Wilhelm's birthday, he gets in a heated argument with his parents over Erik. The episode ends with Simon telling Wilhelm: "Love shouldn't be this hard. Maybe this just won't work. I can't do this any more."

Do Wilhelm and Simon break up in Young Royals season 3? Picture: Netflix

Do Wilhelm and Simon break up in Young Royals season 3?

For anyone worried that Wilhelm and Simon are over for good, we still have one episode of the final season left. Episode 6 comes out on Monday March 18th and we'll find out then whether or not Wilhelm and Simon work through their issues.

What do you think? Are Wilmon endgame?