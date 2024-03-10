Young Royals season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

10 March 2024, 19:47 | Updated: 10 March 2024, 20:03

Watch the Young Royals season 3 trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Young Royals season 3 will be released on Netflix on March 11th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

It's time – the final season of Young Royals is officially upon us and it's time to find out what happens to Wilhelm and Simon. But what time is season 3 released on Netflix?

Young Royals season 3 will pick up with the aftermath of Wilhelm publicly admitting that he was in the leaked video with Simon. Moments before that, Simon also agreed to date Wilhelm. Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg will return as Wilhelm and Simon, alongside the rest of the characters that fans have fallen in love with over the course of the past two seasons.

Young Royals season 3 will be released in two parts: The first five episodes will be released on March 11th, with the series finale dropping on Netflix on March 18th, one week later.

Netflix releases all of their movies and TV shows at the same time. Young Royals season 3 will be released at midnight PT, which means it will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Here's a full list of release times.

What time does Young Royals season 3 come out on Netflix?

What time does Young Royals season 3 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Young Royals season 3 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Young Royals season 3 will be released on Monday March 11th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Young Royals season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 7:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 8:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 6:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Young Royals season 3 release time: Here's when the final episodes come out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Young Royals season 3?

The official synopsis for Young Royals season 3 reads: "Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history.

The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to make sacrifices when they realize that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions, and responsibilities?"

When does Young Royals season 3 final episode come out?

Unlike previous seasons, the final episode of Young Royals season 3 will not be released at the same time as the rest of the episodes.

Episode 6, the series finale episode, will drop on Netflix on March 18th – one week after the release of episodes 1 to 5. The episode will become available to stream at 1PM (ET)/10AM (PT)/5PM (GMT).

