Young Royals season 3 finale release date: Here's when episode 6 comes out

Watch the Young Royals season 3 trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Young Royals season 3 episode 6 – the series finale – will be released on March 18th on Netflix.

It's finally time to say goodbye to Young Royals. After storming through the first 5 episodes of season 3, fans are now patiently waiting for the final episode (ever!) to drop to Netflix, but when does it come out? Here's your answer.

To celebrate the final season of the beloved Swedish teen drama, Netflix have decided to release the series finale episode of Young Royals one week later than the rest of the season. Fans will be able to experience their last visit to Hillerska together, as the episode is released globally at a later than usual time.

Here's all the information you need about when you'll be able to watch Young Royals season 3 episode 6 on Netflix, and what time it comes out on the platform.

When does Young Royals season 3 episode 6 come out on Netflix?

Young Royals season 3 finale: When does episode 6 come out? Picture: Netflix

Young Royals season 3 episode 6 release date

The final episode of Young Royals will be available for fans to stream one week after the release of episodes 1 - 5. It'll also drop on Netflix at a different time than usual, so set your alarms and make sure you're among the first to see how the story ends.

Young Royals season 3 episode 6 will be released on Monday March 18th.

Netflix have also confirmed that Young Royals season 3 episode 6 will be released at 10:00 AM (PT) instead of the standard 00:00 AM (PT). The episode will become available in your country at the corresponding time.

The final episode will be accompanied by a brand new documentary detailing the behind-the-scenes of the series, from the first casting to the series finale. Young Royals Forever will also be released on March 18th on Netflix.

Do Wilhelm and Simon end up together in Young Royals season 3? Picture: Netflix

Young Royals series finale spoilers: What happens in the final ever episode?

Without getting into too many spoilers for those that have not finished the first 5 episodes of season 3, episode 5 leaves viewers on a bit of a cliffhanger regarding Wilhelm and Simon's relationship.

In season 3, Wilhelm and Simon are no longer forced to hide their love from the public. But now that they're in a public relationship, the differences between the two become a bit more strained. Wilhelm's family life is also putting immense strain on him, personally.

The final episode of Young Royals season 3 will finally give fans an answer to whether or not Wilhelm and Simon will stay together or go their separate ways. Thankfully, it sounds like there might be a somewhat positive ending in store after all.

Malte Gårdinger, who plays August, has teased that fans will enjoy the show’s finale. Speaking to Attitude, he said: "I’m pretty sure that people will feel happy with it. Some might not but overall, it’s a solid ending."

We'll have to wait until March 18th to find out what he really means by that cryptic comment!

