Outer Banks season 4: Release date, cast, potential plot and trailers

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be an Outer Banks season 4? HELL YEAH, BABY. Here's everything we know so far...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Pogues are officially back for more, baby! Woogity woogity – and I cannot stress this enough – WOOGITY.

Outer Banks season 3 hasn't even been released yet but thanks to its popularity, Netflix have already renewed the series for a fourth season.

Yes, Outer Banks season 4 is happening, it's confirmed, we're heading back out with the Pogues for even more adventure and treasure hunting. But when will it be released? What will happen? What characters will be back?

So far, details are few and far between. Viewers will have to wait until season 3 is released on February 23rd before we can really dive into the theories and repercussions of what is sure to be another shocking finale. Until then, here's everything we know so far, including whether or not Outer Banks season 4 will be the final season.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 4?

Outer Banks season 4: Everything we know so far. Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 4 release date: When will it be released on Netflix?

While Outer Banks season 4 has officially been confirmed at Netflix, there is currently no exact release date. A 2024 release is more than likely.

Filming on season 3 began in February 2022 and wrapped seven months later in September 2022. If season 4's production follows a similar timeline, we could see Outer Banks season 4 drop on Netflix roughly one year after filming begins.

There's also no clear pattern to Outer Banks' release schedule either, with season 1 arriving in April 2020, season 2 in July 2021 and season 3 in February 2023.

But hopefully, now that season 4 has already been confirmed, filming will begin pretty soon and fans shouldn't have as long of a wait as they did between seasons 2 and 3.

When does Outer Banks season 4 start filming?

Filming is reportedly set to begin later in 2023, but no exact date or month has been shared by production just yet.

Once filming starts, fans will also have a better idea of when they can expect to see the new episodes. Bookmark this page and we'll update you with all the latest filming news as and when it happens.

Outer Banks season 4 cast: What characters will return?

Well, we're not going to know the answer to this burning question until the credits roll on the final episode of season 3. It all depends on what happens to each of the characters, and who makes it out of season 3 alive.

That said, it would be impossible to imagine Outer Banks without Chase Stokes and John B. He'll likely be back for another adventure. As for the rest of the Pogues? We'll have to wait and see how JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kie (Madison Bailey), Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) fair in the third season. (After Sarah's near death experience in season 2, anything can happen...)

We also won't know what supporting characters will return until the end of season 3 either. Ward Cameron, Rafe, Wheezie, Rose, Topper, Big John, Limbrey, Shoupe... We'll have a better idea at who will be returning on February 23rd!

What will happen in Outer Banks season 4?

Again, fans will have to wait until they've completed their season 3 binge-watch to be able to theorise and try to figure out what will happen next.

One thing about Outer Banks though? There will be more treasure to hunt, and there will be more gun-toting bad guys trying to get their hands on it before the Pogues do.

Outer Banks season 4 cast: What characters will return? Picture: Netflix

Will Outer Banks season 4 be the final season?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly back in 2020, co-showrunner Jonas Pate revealed that he sees the show having four seasons. At the time, he shared that the overall story had already been arced out.

"Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons," he told the publication. "We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

So far, there's been no confirmation that Outer Banks season 4 will be the final season. Usually, when Netflix confirm the final season of a TV show, they will announce it alongside the renewal news. Outer Banks season 4 has not been labelled as the "fourth and final season" which means a potential fifth season could be on the cards.

As long as the viewership is high, and the creators have more story to tell, the Pogues will hopefully be back again.

Read more Outer Banks news here: