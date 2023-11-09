BenDeLaCreme: ‘Who is my one true love? Danny DeVito' | My Life In 20

BenDeLaCreme. Picture: BenDeLaCreme/PopBuzz

By Woodrow Whyte

To celebrate BenDeLaCreme's return to the UK this week with 'The Jinkx And DeLa Holiday Show', PopBuzz asked the drag superstar to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Who Framed Roger Rabbit. It’s all the things I love: it’s wacky, it’s got cartoon comedy, film noir, and then there’s of course, Jessica Rabbit--the ultimate vixen.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

The cultural importance of Pee-wee Herman or how reality TV is the downfall of critical thought.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Well at 18, I was living in Boston and saw some of the most influential drag of my life! That’s where I first saw Varla Jean Merman perform, Charles Busch’s Psycho Beach Party in a movie theatre, and The Gold Dust Orphans perform “The Bad Seed.” All three of these became my aesthetic embodied.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Elijah Wood. I felt like I grew up with him. He was adorable and seemed just so relatable and approachable. But also smoking hot. I love how he basically always acts nervous because that’s how I’d feel around him.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I have no idea. There was nothing special about my 16th birthday at all, that whole part of my adolescence was just about waiting for adulthood.

READ MORE: Adore Delano: ’Describe myself in four words? Crazy, sexy, cool, party’ | My Life In 20

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme The Holiday Tour 2023. Picture: BenDeLaCreme

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Spicy food. That might sound boring, but I’ve been pretty stubborn about my opinions from the get-go…hah!

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

So there was this show on Adult Swim called Space Ghost Coast to Coast and I was obsessed. It was a late night talk show hosted by an animated superhero character but he would interview real people. It was the weirdest thing in the world. One episode, he interviewed the cast of Gilligan’s Island and to this day it’s still one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about? For example, walking under ladders...

I’m superstitious about everything, including ladders. I mean just generally speaking, walking under a ladder feels like an insane thing to do. Like sure, I think it’s bad luck, but also--it just seems unsafe?!

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why

Danny DeVito. He’s so accomplished but also just seems so nice and humble. I wanna see what that’s all about.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

Matthew Palmer. We would get the family camcorder and make home videos lip syncing to Weird Al songs. Informative.

READ MORE: Juno Birch: ‘Which of the seven deadly sins am I most guilty of? All of them, I’m an absolute bastard’ | My Life In 20

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

I think I’m on a great path toward this…but for me it’s moving away from obsessing over what people think of me, and becoming more focused on what I think of me.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I was super afraid of the dark for a really long time.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

An actor who illustrated children's books “on the side.” That’s what I would say to everyone, in those exact words.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Pride…and it manifests itself by me being super duper gay.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Well, Danny DeVito for one…and at that point we’d have a lot to talk about because I’d have lived his life for 12 hours. Also, Pee-wee Herman, Elvira, John Waters, Eartha Kitt and…hmmm…Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa!

READ MORE: Tia Kofi: 'Who was my crush at 17? Craig Dean from Hollyoaks and Matt from Busted'

BenDeLaCreme. Picture: BenDeLaCreme Presents

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Coffee, Post-It notes, Dr. Martens, hairspray, and drag.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Deserving of more words.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Les Fleur' by Minnie Ripperton, 'Sentimental Journey' by Juan García Esquivel, and 'Electric Relaxation' by A Tribe Called Quest.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Go to Thailand and skydive.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Danny DeVito.

The Jinkx & DeLa's Holiday Show's UK tour kicks off this Sunday in Glasgow, for tickets to all shows head to to jinkxanddela.com.

Tour Dates:

November 12 - Glasgow, UK (Theatre Royal Glasgow)

November 13 - London, UK (The London Palladium)

November 14 - Liverpool, UK (Liverpool Olympia)

November 16 - London, UK (The London Palladium)

November 19 - Indianapolis, IN (Clowes Memorial Hall)

November 20 - Cincinnati, OH (Taft Theatre)

November 21 - Toronto, ON (Meridian Hall)

November 23 - Montreal, QC (L’Olympia de Montreal)

November 24 - Montreal, QC (L’Olympia de Montreal)

November 25 - Hamilton, ON (FirstOntario Concert Hall)

November 26 - Buffalo, NY (Shea’s Performing Arts Center)

November 28 - Boston, MA (Boch Center - Wang Theatre)

November 29 - New Haven, CT (College Street Music Hall)

December 1 - Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

December 2 - Richmond, VA (Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre)

December 3 - Durham, NC (Durham Performing Arts Center)

December 4 - Atlanta, GA (Atlanta Symphony Hall)

December 6 - Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Hall)

December 7 - Tysons, VA / DC Metro (Capital One Hall)

December 8 - Philadelphia, PA (Kimmel Cultural Campus - Miller Theater)

December 10 - Chicago, IL (Auditorium Theatre)

December 11 - Minneapolis, MN (Northrop Theatre)

December 12 - Kansas City, MO (The Midland Theatre)

December 13 - Grand Prairie, TX / Dallas Metro (Texas Trust CU Theatre)

December 14 - Austin, TX (Bass Concert Hall)

December 16 - Los Angeles, CA (Dolby Theatre)

December 17 - San Jose, CA (San Jose Civic)

December 18 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 19 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 21 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 22 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 23 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 24 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre) *Matinee Performance*

December 27 - Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

December 29 - Edmonton, AB (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium)

December 30 - Vancouver, BC (The Orpheum)