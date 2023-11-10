Drag Race UK's Cara Melle responds to Tomara Thomas shady confessional | Drag Race Yearbook

Drag Race UK's Eliminated Queen Responds To Tomara's Shady Confessional

By Woodrow Whyte

I can't believe Tomara said that!

It's a brand new week on the Drag Race Yearbook and that means we've been kiki'ing with the latest eliminated queen from Drag Race UK.

Each week the eliminated queens from season 5 will be sitting down with PopBuzz hostess with the mostest Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show.

And guess what? This season, it'll be streamed LIVE every Friday at 12:40pm UK time, before being uploaded to our YouTube channel in full.

As always, each eliminated queen will be nominating their season 5 sisters in our juicy yearbook categories, including who they think should be crowned PopBuzz Prom Queen of the season.

This week, Yshee is joined by the absolutely stunning Cara Melle.

Drag Race UK Cara Melle. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

Cara Melle came out all guns blazing in week one of the competition, finishing in the top two after stunning the judges with her Fierce Impressions Eleganza Extravaganza looks and her performance in Club Tickety-Boo.

Since then, Cara's journey has been filled with highs and low but this week, she undoubtedly put in a great performance in the Screen Test acting challenge, and then a gorgeous "Pajamarama" runway presentation. As Ru told the girls, the judges were splitting hairs when it came to who would be in the bottom because of the strong performances across the board.

Sadly, that meant that teammates Cara and Michael Marouli had to lip sync for their lives against each other. Both girls were visibly upset as they finished their performances, and the tears kept flowing when Ru asked Cara to sashay away.

In this week's Drag Race Yearbook, Cara reflects on her emotional exit, and she responds to Vicki Vivacious' shady mirror message and Tomara Thomas' even shadier confessional comments. All that plus Cara nominates her sisters in our yearbook categories.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch the full interview and then subscribe to the PopBuzz YouTube Channel to be the first to watch the next (LIVE!) episode of the Drag Race Yearbook.

