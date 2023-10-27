Drag Race UK's Banksie claps back at Vicki Vivacious reading challenge remark

27 October 2023, 16:50

Drag Race UK's Banksie Claps Back At Vicki Vivacious | Drag Race Yearbook

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

"It wasn't funny, was it?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Well, here we are again babes! The Drag Race Yearbook is officially back, as Drag Race UK season 5 is finally unleashed upon the world.

Each week the eliminated queens from season 5 will be sitting down with PopBuzz hostess with the mostest Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show... And guess what? This season, it'll be streamed LIVE every Friday at 12:40pm UK time, before being uploaded to our YouTube channel in full.

As always, each eliminated queen will be nominating their fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories, including who they think should be crowned PopBuzz Prom Queen of the season. This week, Yshee is joined by the Manchester's finest (and tallest) queen, Banksie!

READ MORE: Drag Race UK's Miss Naomi Carter wades into Banksie, Cara Melle & Vicki Vivacious drama

Drag Race UK Banksie interview
Drag Race UK Banksie interview. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

After slaying the runway every week and giving the girlies one of the most dramatic Untucked fights in recent memory, last night it was Banksie's turn to sashay away from the competition.

Despite a solid performance in the Panto Rusical, and yet another jaw-dropping runway look, it wasn't enough to save Banksie from lip syncing against DeDeLicious (now known as DeDeLusional) in the bottom two.

After Banksie lost the lip sync, she still had time (and the nerve!) to ask RuPaul if she could do one last catwalk down the runway, much to the delight of all the queens, judges and everyone watching at home. Until the very end, Banksie proved why she is one of the most iconic queens to hit that Drag Race stage.

In her exit interview, Banksie gives her verdict on *that* fight last week with Cara Melle and Vicki Vivacious, and she also claps back at Vicki's bizarre read for her in the reading mini challenge. Banksie also nominates her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook category, and more!

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch the full interview and then subscribe to the PopBuzz YouTube Channel to be the first to watch the next (LIVE!) episode of the Drag Race Yearbook.

Read more Drag Race news here:

Latest RuPaul's Drag Race News

Drag Race UK Miss Naomi Carter

Drag Race UK's Miss Naomi Carter wades into Banksie, Cara Melle & Vicki Vivacious drama

Drag Race UK's Alexis Saint-Pete spills about her time on season 5

Drag Race UK’s Alexis Saint-Pete reacts to judges critiques and Cara & Tomara drama

Drag Race icon Adore Delano comes out as trans

RuPaul's Drag Race star Adore Delano comes out as trans

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024: Tickets, prices, lineup and everything you need to know

Why are RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episodes so short? The reason explained

RuPaul's Drag Race extends season 15 episodes to 90 minutes following backlash

Tia Kofi My Life In 20

Tia Kofi: 'Who was my crush at 17? Craig Dean from Hollyoaks and Matt from Busted' | My Life In 20

Trending on PopBuzz

Read Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) prologue here

Read Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) prologue in full here

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift: Why is Max Martin not a producer on the 1989 Taylor's Version?

Taylor Swift: Why is Max Martin not a producer on the 1989 Taylor's Version?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift appears to address long-standing speculation about her female friendships in 1989 (Taylor's Version) prologue

Taylor Swift addresses speculation about her sexuality in 1989 prologue essay

Taylor Swift

Is Taylor Swift's Now That We Don't Talk about her break up with Harry Styles?

Who is Taylor Swift's Now That We Don't Talk about? The Harry Styles lyric references explained

Taylor Swift

All the Harry Styles references in Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now? lyrics

All the Harry Styles references in Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now? lyrics

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'