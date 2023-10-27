Drag Race UK's Banksie claps back at Vicki Vivacious reading challenge remark

Drag Race UK's Banksie Claps Back At Vicki Vivacious | Drag Race Yearbook

By Woodrow Whyte

"It wasn't funny, was it?"

Well, here we are again babes! The Drag Race Yearbook is officially back, as Drag Race UK season 5 is finally unleashed upon the world.

Each week the eliminated queens from season 5 will be sitting down with PopBuzz hostess with the mostest Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show... And guess what? This season, it'll be streamed LIVE every Friday at 12:40pm UK time, before being uploaded to our YouTube channel in full.

As always, each eliminated queen will be nominating their fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories, including who they think should be crowned PopBuzz Prom Queen of the season. This week, Yshee is joined by the Manchester's finest (and tallest) queen, Banksie!

Drag Race UK Banksie interview. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

After slaying the runway every week and giving the girlies one of the most dramatic Untucked fights in recent memory, last night it was Banksie's turn to sashay away from the competition.

Despite a solid performance in the Panto Rusical, and yet another jaw-dropping runway look, it wasn't enough to save Banksie from lip syncing against DeDeLicious (now known as DeDeLusional) in the bottom two.

After Banksie lost the lip sync, she still had time (and the nerve!) to ask RuPaul if she could do one last catwalk down the runway, much to the delight of all the queens, judges and everyone watching at home. Until the very end, Banksie proved why she is one of the most iconic queens to hit that Drag Race stage.

In her exit interview, Banksie gives her verdict on *that* fight last week with Cara Melle and Vicki Vivacious, and she also claps back at Vicki's bizarre read for her in the reading mini challenge. Banksie also nominates her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook category, and more!

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch the full interview and then subscribe to the PopBuzz YouTube Channel to be the first to watch the next (LIVE!) episode of the Drag Race Yearbook.

