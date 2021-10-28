Drag Race UK fans are fuming with RuPaul after "car crash" elimination decision

By Jazmin Duribe

WARNING: Spoilers for Drag Race UK ahead!

Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK has been packed full of twists and turns but none more shocking than the result of the elimination on tonight's episode (Oct 28).

The episode saw the queens do their best celebrity impersonations for the legendary Snatch Game. Kitty Scott Claus impressed the judges with her Gemma Collins impression, but it was Ella Vaday who stole the show with her explicit impersonation of celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.

At the bottom of the pile was River Medway Medway and Choriza May. Sadly, River failed to nail the spirit of reality star Amy Childs, while the judges were left wanting more from Choriza's Margarita Pracatan.

The girls were forced to lip-sync to Lulu's 'Shout'. However, in a shocking turn of events both River and Choriza failed to impress Ru. "I needed to see more out of that lip-sync," RuPaul told them.

Ultimately, River and Choriza were both told to sashay away.

As you can imagine, Drag Race UK fans were absolutely furious with RuPaul's decision to send both Choriza and River home.

NOT CHORIZA AND RIVER AT THE SAME TIME?!?!???!! We ended up losing both the fan faves for the season 😭 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/Pb6Au67Pwq — 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐲 🍭 (@kweenvish) October 28, 2021

This series of Drag Race is becoming a car crash that I just can’t stop watching. And I don’t hold the contestants responsible for a single ounce of the tomfoolery.



They deserve better than all of this blatant production-forced drama and meddling. #DragRaceUK — Dula Peep (@RobDavid_) October 28, 2021

when your two favourites go home at the same time #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/tH1nTcCDBt — Edith Sharon (@G0LDENM00NS) October 28, 2021

Nahhh I am raging Rupaul has made so many bad decisions and the show is so fake and produced now wtf was that elimination #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/DqELqr4SQs — Abbey (@_abbeyjarvis) October 28, 2021

Surprisingly, this is only the third time there's been a double elimination in Drag Race herstory. In season 5, Ru sent both Honey Mahogany and Vivienne Pinay home, while Laila McQueen and Dax ExclamationPoint were given a double sashay in season 8.

What did you think about RuPaul's decision?

