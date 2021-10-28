Drag Race UK fans are fuming with RuPaul after "car crash" elimination decision

28 October 2021

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

WARNING: Spoilers for Drag Race UK ahead!

Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK has been packed full of twists and turns but none more shocking than the result of the elimination on tonight's episode (Oct 28).

The episode saw the queens do their best celebrity impersonations for the legendary Snatch Game. Kitty Scott Claus impressed the judges with her Gemma Collins impression, but it was Ella Vaday who stole the show with her explicit impersonation of celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.

At the bottom of the pile was River Medway Medway and Choriza May. Sadly, River failed to nail the spirit of reality star Amy Childs, while the judges were left wanting more from Choriza's Margarita Pracatan.

READ MORE: Drag Race UK fans think Charity Kase was "robbed" as she's eliminated from competition

Drag Race UK fans are furious at RuPaul for "bad decision" on latest elimination
Drag Race UK fans are furious at RuPaul for "bad decision" on latest elimination. Picture: BBC

The girls were forced to lip-sync to Lulu's 'Shout'. However, in a shocking turn of events both River and Choriza failed to impress Ru. "I needed to see more out of that lip-sync," RuPaul told them.

Ultimately, River and Choriza were both told to sashay away.

As you can imagine, Drag Race UK fans were absolutely furious with RuPaul's decision to send both Choriza and River home.

Surprisingly, this is only the third time there's been a double elimination in Drag Race herstory. In season 5, Ru sent both Honey Mahogany and Vivienne Pinay home, while Laila McQueen and Dax ExclamationPoint were given a double sashay in season 8.

What did you think about RuPaul's decision?

