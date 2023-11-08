Selling Sunset's Davina explains why she's not in season 7

8 November 2023, 14:49

There’s drama in new Selling Sunset season 7 clip

By Katie Louise Smith

Why is Davina not on Selling Sunset anymore? The real estate agent explains all on her Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've just sat and binge-watched Selling Sunset season 7, you've probably got several questions about what just went down...

Where did Marie-Lou find the audacity to approach Chrishell with that nonsense? When will Bre and Chelsea stop beefing and come together to maximise their joint slay? Who put 50p in Brett?! And, of course, where the hell did Davina go?

Selling Sunset OG Davina Potratz (who still hasn't sold the $75 million listing, btw) is noticeably absent from the show's seventh season. She popped up a couple of times in season 6 – she had a seat in the office, she was at Heather's baby shower, and at Emma's open house.

But why is she not in season 7? Davina has now explained why she is not included in Selling Sunset season 7 over on Instagram...

Has Davina left Selling Sunset?

What happened to Davina on Selling Sunset? Here's why she's not in season 7
What happened to Davina on Selling Sunset? Here's why she's not in season 7. Picture: Frazer Harrison/WireImage, Netflix

Has Davina left the Oppenheim Group?

As of November 2023, Davina does actually still work for the Oppenheim Group.

She is still listed on the website as as a Broker and the Director of the New Development Division. (She previously left the O Group to join another agency but later returned.)

Based on her Instagram likes, it also looks like she's on good terms with the other agents. Chrishell and Emma are always liking and commenting on her posts, as well as Alex Hall, Alex Rose and Brandi from the OC office.

And of course, ex-O Group agent Christine Quinn is always in her comments hyping her up, too.

Davina appears in the background of Selling Sunset season 7
Davina appears in the background of Selling Sunset season 7. Picture: Netflix

Why is Davina not in Selling Sunset season 7?

Davina does actually pop up very, very briefly in the background of one shot in the final episode, at the grand opening of the new Oppenheim Group office. But other than that, she's nowhere to be seen.

For those looking for an answer as to why she's not in season 7, Davina has been responding to fans on Instagram who are asking the same question. When asked if she was still a part of Selling Sunset, she replied: "Not really".

In response to another fan asking if she was coming back to the show in the future, Davina wrote: "I'm not in S7 much, maybe in a few backgrounds lol but who knows what the future holds. I get a lot of messages of people mising my realness on the show. Can't just always throw the real one to the wolves."

She also told one fan who wanted to see more of her in the show: "You'll have to tell that to producers :)"

Selling Sunset cannot end without Davina finally selling that $75 million listing. We need her back before it ends for good!

Selling Sunset's Davina responds to fans about why she's not in season 7
Selling Sunset's Davina responds to fans about why she's not in season 7. Picture: Instagram

Read more about Selling Sunset and Selling The OC here:

WATCH: Madison Beer breaks down Silence Between Songs track by track

Madison Beer Explains Every Song On 'Silence Between Songs' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

News

Who will play Zelda and Link in the live-action Zelda movie?

Zelda live-action movie: Tom Holland and Hunter Schafer emerge as faves to play Zelda and Link

News

Mean Girls: The Musical: Release date, cast, songs, movie spoilers and trailer

Mean Girls: The Musical: Release date, cast, songs, movie spoilers and trailer

News

Matthew Perry wanted Zac Efron to play a younger version of him in a biopic

Matthew Perry wanted Zac Efron to play him in a biopic

News

Josh Hutcherson almost played Spider-Man and fans are living for his resurfaced audition tape

Josh Hutcherson almost played Spider-Man and fans are living for his resurfaced audition tape

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Here's how to use the Taylor Swift album sorter to rank your favourite albums

Here's how to use the Taylor Swift album sorter to rank your favourite albums

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Bishop resanctifies church with holy water due to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' video shoot

Bishop resanctifies church with holy water due to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' video shoot

Sabrina Carpenter

Jacob Elordi ate a "pound of bacon" every day to play Elvis in Priscilla

Jacob Elordi ate a "pound of bacon" every day to play Elvis in Priscilla

News

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'