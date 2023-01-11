Bhad Bhabie says people who joined her OnlyFans when she turned 18 should be in jail

By Sam Prance

Bhad Bhabie made over $1 million in six hours when she launched her OnlyFans page.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bhad Bhabie has said that the people who subscribed to her OnlyFans as soon as she turned 18 years old should be in jail.

Fans of Bhad Bhabie will already know that the controversial rapper has an OnlyFans page. The performer, who is currently 19 years old, launched the page one week after her 18th birthday and, within six hours, broke OnlyFans records. Danielle Bregoli became the fastest OnlyFans user to make $1 million on the platform and has since made over $50 million.

Now, Bhad Bhabie has addressed the fact that her subscribers were waiting for her to turn 18 and called them out for it.

READ MORE: Bhad Bhabie responds after being accused of 'blackfishing' with new look

Bhad Bhabie says the people who joined her OnlyFans when she turned 18 should be in jail. Picture: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Barstool Sports

In an interview with Barstool Sports, Caleb Pressley asks Bhad Bhabie about joining OnlyFans right when she turned 18 and if people "subscribed right away". When Bhad Bhabie confirms that they did, Caleb then questions if those people should be in jail. Laughing, Bhad Bhabie says: "Yeah". As for what she does on OnlyFans, Bhad Bhabie says: "It's a surprise."

When asked if she "moons for her job", Bad Bhabie says: "I might". She then explains that she actually makes money off of her DMs and often gets sent explicit photos from her subscribers. As for her demographic, Bhad Bhabie says: "I feel like they are 20 to 40 years old, probably like a white man who's married, definitely has a daughter my age."

Bhad Bhabie also confirms that she has indeed made $50 million from her page.

Bhad Bhabie previously clapped back at people who said she was too young for OnlyFans. Talking to TMZ, she said: "I think any bitch who says that is mad cuz they didn’t make as much money as me. If I was 21, you're saying it should be 25? If I was 25, you're saying it should be 30?"

TMZ then explained that people have been comparing 18-year-olds using OnlyFans to child-grooming and Bhad Bhabie said: "I’m not groomed by nobody. I make all my own decisions and I have been since I was very young."